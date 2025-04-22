2025 NFL Draft Guide: Prospect Profiles, Mock Draft, Combine Results, and Betting Odds
Some of the biggest college football stars are about to find out where they're headed in the NFL. The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th.
Wondering who the rising stars are this season? We've got you covered with prospect profiles, combine results, a big board, and more. Check it out below!
2025 NFL Draft Guide
2025 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles
We've put together detailed profiles of the top prospects in this year's draft, featuring their college stats, scouting reports, and top comps. Explore each player's profile below.
- Cam Ward
- Shedeur Sanders
- Travis Hunter
- Abdul Carter
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Tyler Warren
- Ashton Jeanty
- Colston Loveland
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Kaleb Johnson
- Cam Skattebo
- Quinshon Judkins
- Omarion Hampton
- Emeka Egbuka
- Luther Burden
- Matthew Golden
- Brady Cook
- Graham Mertz
- Seth Henigan
- Max Brosmer
- Tyler Shough
- Kyle McCord
- Kurtis Rourke
- Riley Leonard
- Dillon Gabriel
- Will Howard
- Quinn Ewers
- Jalen Milroe
- Jaxson Dart
2025 NFL Combine Results
The NFL Combine is a chance for top draft prospects to show off their skills in drills like the bench press, 40-yard dash, and broad jump.
So, who were the biggest winners from this year's combine? Check out the top results from the various combine events and see how players ranked by position below.
- Strongest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine
- Fastest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine
- Wide Receivers Results
- Running Backs Results
- Tight Ends Results
- Cornerbacks Results
- Quarterbacks Results
- Safeties Results
- Linebackers Results
- Defensive Linemen Results
- Offensive Linemen Results
2025 NFL Mock Draft
Finally, FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has released a full Top 100 draft prospects list and updated 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
2025 NFL Draft Betting Odds
Here are the betting odds for players to be a Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back into FanDuel Research for post-draft reactions, fantasy football outlooks, and more.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.