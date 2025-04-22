FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Guide: Prospect Profiles, Mock Draft, Combine Results, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 NFL Draft Guide: Prospect Profiles, Mock Draft, Combine Results, and Betting Odds

Some of the biggest college football stars are about to find out where they're headed in the NFL. The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th.

Wondering who the rising stars are this season? We've got you covered with prospect profiles, combine results, a big board, and more. Check it out below!

2025 NFL Draft Guide

2025 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

We've put together detailed profiles of the top prospects in this year's draft, featuring their college stats, scouting reports, and top comps. Explore each player's profile below.

2025 NFL Combine Results

The NFL Combine is a chance for top draft prospects to show off their skills in drills like the bench press, 40-yard dash, and broad jump.

So, who were the biggest winners from this year's combine? Check out the top results from the various combine events and see how players ranked by position below.

2025 NFL Mock Draft

Finally, FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has released a full Top 100 draft prospects list and updated 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

2025 NFL Draft Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for players to be a Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 5 Pick
Will Campbell
Mason Graham
Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
Shedeur Sanders
Jalon Walker
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Armand Membou
Tyler Warren
Mykel WIlliams
Jaxson Dart
Shemar Stewart
Will Johnson
Jahdae Barron

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check back into FanDuel Research for post-draft reactions, fantasy football outlooks, and more.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's draft? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL Draft betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

