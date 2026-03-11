NBA Game Scores - Live scoring and real time highlights
Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.
Towns had 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.
Cody Williams And Jazz Play Knicks On March 11
Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Williams' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his most recent action, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9, Williams had 12 points and seven assists. Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks are conceding 110.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Clippers On March 11
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Gobert's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.
Last time out on March 10, Gobert put up three points and 12 rebounds in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Gobert paces his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per contest.
Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11
Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Mathurin's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.
Last time out on March 9, Mathurin put up 28 points and seven rebounds in a 126-118 win over the Knicks. Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 11
James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Harden totaled 21 points and five assists. Harden leads his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Opponents are scoring 113.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Clippers On March 11
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Randle's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.
Last time out on March 10, Randle put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.2 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Kings On March 11
Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his most recent action, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Knueppel tallied 15 points and two steals. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per game.
Scottie Barnes And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 11
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Barnes' points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his last appearance, a 113-99 loss to the Rockets on March 10, Barnes had 24 points. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 19.0 points and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Opposing teams are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.
Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Clippers On March 11
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. McDaniels' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his most recent action, a 120-106 loss to the Lakers on March 10, McDaniels totaled six points. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.
Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On March 11
Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Jones' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.
In his last game, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9, Jones totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.
