FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

5mo

Celebrate Arkansas Basketball with a FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Arkansas continues to make noise in March Madness, delivering a strong tournament performance and putting itself in position for a deeper run. To celebrate the Razorbacks’ success, FanDuel is offering new users a limited-time promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (win or lose) That means you can place a $5 bet on any March Madness game — including Arkansas’ next matchup — and receive $300 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Sports Betting in Arkansas is Here Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook! To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details