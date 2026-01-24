In the Divisional round matchup with the Bears, Nacua caught five passes for 56 yards. Nacua tacked on six yards on two carries. Nacua recorded 1,715 receiving yards (107.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 129 passes on 166 targets. He has tacked on 105 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

In their most recent outing, the Seahawks took on the 49ers and won by a final score of 41-6. The Seahawks have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 193.9 yards per game through the air. At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.