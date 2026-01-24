FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL Game Scores - Live scoring and real time highlights

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams • #12 WR

Puka Nacua And Rams Square Off Against Seahawks In NFC Championship Game

Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Nacua's receiving yards prop was 91.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round matchup with the Bears, Nacua caught five passes for 56 yards. Nacua tacked on six yards on two carries. Nacua recorded 1,715 receiving yards (107.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 129 passes on 166 targets. He has tacked on 105 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

In their most recent outing, the Seahawks took on the 49ers and won by a final score of 41-6. The Seahawks have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 193.9 yards per game through the air. At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks • #14 QB

Sam Darnold And Seahawks Play Rams In NFC Championship Game

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Darnold's passing yards prop was 231.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Darnold put together a 124-yard performance against the 49ers in the Divisional round, completing 70.6 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass. Darnold passed for 4,048 yards (238.1 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (323-for-477) during the regular season, with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Rams picked up a 20-17 win in their most recent outing, a matchup with the Bears. This week Darnold will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game). The Rams' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game. The Rams have accumulated 16 interceptions this season, sixth in the NFL.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rashid Shaheed
Seattle Seahawks

Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks • #22 WR

Rashid Shaheed And Seahawks Square Off Against Rams In NFC Championship Game

Rashid Shaheed and the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Shaheed's receiving yards prop was 23.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Shaheed did not have a catch in the Divisional round against the 49ers. He also tacked on 27 yards on two carries, averaging 13.5 yards per carry. Shaheed recorded 687 receiving yards (38.2 per game) and two touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 59 passes on 92 targets.

The Rams picked up a 20-17 win in their most recent outing, a matchup with the Bears. The Rams have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 216.7 yards per game through the air. The Rams' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams

Los Angeles Rams • #23 RB

Kyren Williams And Rams Play Seahawks In NFC Championship Game

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Williams' rushing yards prop was 53.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Williams put together an 87-yard rushing performance in the Divisional round matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt), while scoring two touchdowns. He also hauled in four passes for 30 yards. Williams piled up 259 carries for 1,252 yards (73.6 per game) during the regular season and 10 touchdowns. He also has 36 receptions for 281 yards (16.5 receiving yards per game,) and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks picked up a 41-6 victory last time out against when they took on the 49ers. Allowing 91.9 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL. This season the Seahawks are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks • #11 WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Seahawks Face Rams In NFC Championship Game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Smith-Njigba's receiving yards prop was 89.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round matchup with the 49ers, Smith-Njigba caught three passes for 19 yards and scored one touchdown. Smith-Njigba recorded 1,793 receiving yards (105.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, hauling in 119 passes on 163 targets.

The Rams picked up a 20-17 win last time out against when they took on the Bears. The 216.7 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense. The Rams have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Kupp
Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp

Seattle Seahawks • #10 WR

Cooper Kupp And Seahawks Square Off Against Rams In NFC Championship Game

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Kupp's receiving yards prop was 29.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Against the 49ers in the Divisional round, Kupp picked up 60 yards on five receptions (five targets). Kupp totaled 593 receiving yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 47 passes on 70 targets.

The Rams picked up a 20-17 victory last time out against the Bears. The 216.7 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense. The Rams' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams • #9 QB

Matthew Stafford And Rams Take On Seahawks In NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Stafford's passing yards prop was 253.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round against the Bears, Stafford threw for 258 yards while completing 47.6 percent of his passes. Stafford passed for 4,707 yards (276.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (388-for-597) during the regular season, with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Seahawks picked up a 41-6 victory last time out against the 49ers. The 193.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season. The Seahawks have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses. The Seahawks' defense has intercepted opposing QBs 18 times (1.1 per game), fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams • #17 WR

Davante Adams And Rams Face Seahawks In NFC Championship Game

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Adams' receiving yards prop was 49.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round matchup with the Bears, Adams hauled in two passes for 24 yards. Adams racked up 789 receiving yards (56.4 per game) and 14 touchdowns during the regular season, hauling in 60 passes on 114 targets.

The Seahawks picked up a 41-6 win last time out against when they took on the 49ers. The 193.9 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense. At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks • #9 RB

Kenneth Walker III And Seahawks Take On Rams In NFC Championship Game

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Walker's rushing yards prop was 85.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round matchup with the 49ers, Walker picked up 116 yards on 19 carries (averaging 6.1 yards per carry), while scoring three touchdowns. Walker tacked on three catches for 29 yards. Walker had 221 carries for 1,027 yards (60.4 per game) during the regular season and five touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 282 yards (16.6 receiving yards per game,).

The Rams picked up a 20-17 win last time out against the Bears. In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are 12th in the NFL, giving up 110.8 yards per game. This season the Rams are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blake Corum
Los Angeles Rams

Blake Corum

Los Angeles Rams • #22 RB

Blake Corum And Rams Take On Seahawks In NFC Championship Game

Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Gameon Jan. 25. Corum's rushing yards prop was 28.5 yards as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In the Divisional round matchup with the Bears, Corum racked up 19 yards on six carries. Corum had 145 carries for 746 yards (43.9 per game) during the regular season and six touchdowns. He has tacked on eight catches for 36 yards (2.1 per game).

In their most recent outing, the Seahawks took on the 49ers and won by a final score of 41-6. Conceding 91.9 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL. The Rams are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on

