NCAAF Home
2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?
What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?
Upcoming Games and Scoreboard
Recent NCAAF News
College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026
What is Arkansas' win total set at for 2026?
2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?
What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?
College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)
Who are the favorites to win the 2026-27 CFP National Championship?
Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship
What are the best bets and props for Indiana vs. Miami?
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Oregon vs. Indiana?
Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Miami vs. Ole Miss?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl
What are the best bets for Indiana versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl?
3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals. Can they keep it close enough to cover?
3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Dante Moore and Oregon are slight favorites against Texas Tech in the CFP quarterfinals. Which bets stand out for the Orange Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ohio State vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl
Which betting picks and prop bets stand out for Wednesday's Ohio State vs. Miami clash?
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Miami at Texas A&M
Miami faces Texas A&M as 3.5-point underdogs on the road in the opening round of the CFP. Could the Hurricanes threaten to pull off an upset?