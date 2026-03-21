FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture

NCAAF Home

College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

What is Arkansas' win total set at for 2026?
NCAAF

College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026

What is LSU's win total set at for 2026?

College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026
NCAAF

2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?

What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?

2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?

CalendarUpcoming Games and Scoreboard

Recent NCAAF News

NCAAF

College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026

What is LSU's win total set at for 2026?

College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026
NCAAF

College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026

What is Arkansas' win total set at for 2026?

College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026
NCAAF

2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?

What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?

2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?
NCAAF

College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)

Who are the favorites to win the 2026-27 CFP National Championship?

College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)
NCAAF

Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship

What are the best bets and props for Indiana vs. Miami?

Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship
NCAAF

Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl

What are the best bets and props for Oregon vs. Indiana?

Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl
NCAAF

Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl

What are the best bets and props for Miami vs. Ole Miss?

Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl
NCAAF

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl

What are the best bets for Indiana versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl?

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl
NCAAF

3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl

Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals. Can they keep it close enough to cover?

3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
NCAAF

3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Dante Moore and Oregon are slight favorites against Texas Tech in the CFP quarterfinals. Which bets stand out for the Orange Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook?

3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Texas Tech
NCAAF

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ohio State vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl

Which betting picks and prop bets stand out for Wednesday's Ohio State vs. Miami clash?

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ohio State vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl
NCAAF

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Miami at Texas A&M

Miami faces Texas A&M as 3.5-point underdogs on the road in the opening round of the CFP. Could the Hurricanes threaten to pull off an upset?

2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Miami at Texas A&M