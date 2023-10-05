NCAAF Home
College Football Betting Picks for Saturday 10/14/23
No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington have been competing on the gridiron against one another since 1900. This Saturday, the latest heavyweight clash between the two Pacific Northwest rivals awaits. How should you bet that game, and which other CFB contests should you consider at FanDuel Sportsbook?
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Saturday 10/14/23
Entering Saturday's clash with Missouri, Ray Davis has dominated the touches in Kentucky's offense. Who else should we target for FanDuel lineups?
College Football Betting Picks for Friday 10/13/23
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are the nightcap of Friday's college football slate against Stanford. Should we back them to cover the spread, or does the game's total provide a better angle?
Recent NCAAF News
North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find North Carolina vs Miami (FL) betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Kentucky vs Missouri betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Duke vs NC State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Notre Dame vs USC betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Oregon State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Oregon State vs UCLA betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Boise State vs Colorado State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
UTSA vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find UTSA vs UAB betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find San Diego State vs Hawaii betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Washington vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Washington vs Oregon betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Texas Tech vs Kansas State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Wisconsin vs Iowa betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.
Maryland vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
Find Maryland vs Illinois betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.