Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

You won't have to look far to find opinions on Shedeur Sanders.

Because of how central he, Deion Sanders, and Travis Hunter were to the college football discourse, everybody has their own thoughts, and they're more than willing to share them.

But what about an objective view?

Today, we're going to dig into the numbers behind Sanders' collegiate resume and see how it stacks up against past quarterback prospects entering the draft.

No narratives. No biases. Just data.

Some notes on the numbers listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Key Information

College: Colorado Buffaloes

Age: 23.2 (43rd percentile percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 216 pounds

Games Played: 50 (93rd percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 75.5 (59th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 9.3 (69th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 70th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Kenny Pickett

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report

Sanders' statistical profile has its pros and cons.

On the plus side, he's hyper-experienced as a four-year starter between his time at Colorado and Jackson State. Starting as a true freshman is something the model views favorably.

Sanders was also clearly a skilled passer in college. He accounted for 93.2 Passing EPA during his final season, according to ESPN, second-most in the nation.

The downsides in the profile stem from the non-throwing aspects of playing quarterback. Sanders lost the fourth-most EPA due to sacks, and he didn't add much as a rusher. Whether the sacks were due to Sanders or the offensive line will be up to scouts to decide, but his 75.5 QBR -- which accounts for both sacks and rushing -- ranks in just the 59th percentile among quarterback prospects.

Put it all together, and Sanders is in the 70th percentile of the pre-draft model. The average mark for an eventual first-round pick is 74th, meaning Sanders is at least within range even if his statistical profile is underwhelming. His combination of plentiful experience, an elevated age, and middling efficiency is why his top comp wound up being Kenny Pickett.

