Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-40) vs. Miami Marlins (35-45)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSFL

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

ARI: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 5.38 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-8, 6.69 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.69 ERA). When Pfaadt starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Marlins have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Alcantara's starts. The Marlins have a 5-7 record in Alcantara's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Marlins, Arizona is the favorite at -162, and Miami is +136 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +130 to cover, and the Marlins are -156.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Marlins game on June 28 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 37-41-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 30-39 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Miami has a 13-18 record (winning 41.9% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-40-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 57.7% of their games this season, going 45-33-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .416.

He is 73rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Perdomo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .834. He has a slash line of .304/.359/.474 this season.

He is 12th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .254 with a .568 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Ketel Marte has been key for Arizona with 62 hits, an OBP of .412 plus a slugging percentage of .584.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Lopez takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Kyle Stowers' 72 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .247 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .357 OBP, and has a club-leading .319 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

6/27/2025: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

