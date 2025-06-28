Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (41-40) vs. Miami Marlins (35-45)
- Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and FDSFL
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-162) | MIA: (+136)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 5.38 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-8, 6.69 ERA
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.69 ERA). When Pfaadt starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Marlins have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Alcantara's starts. The Marlins have a 5-7 record in Alcantara's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Marlins, Arizona is the favorite at -162, and Miami is +136 playing on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread
- The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +130 to cover, and the Marlins are -156.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Marlins game on June 28 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Arizona has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 37-41-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 30-39 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Miami has a 13-18 record (winning 41.9% of its games).
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-40-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have covered 57.7% of their games this season, going 45-33-0 ATS.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .416.
- He is 73rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Perdomo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.
- Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .834. He has a slash line of .304/.359/.474 this season.
- He is 12th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in MLB.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .254 with a .568 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.
- Ketel Marte has been key for Arizona with 62 hits, an OBP of .412 plus a slugging percentage of .584.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.
- Lopez takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Kyle Stowers' 72 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 24th in slugging.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .247 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .357 OBP, and has a club-leading .319 slugging percentage.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head
- 6/27/2025: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
