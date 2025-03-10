Tyler Warren NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

An elite tight end is a different gear for an NFL offense, and we've seen two drafted in consecutive years.

As a rookie, Sam LaPorta led the position in touchdowns in 2023. Brock Bowers set an all-time rookie receiving record -- at any position -- in 2024. It's clear that tight ends are coming out of college ready to produce.

Tyler Warren is, by most accounts, the top tight end in the 2025 class. We got a long look at him during the Penn State Nittany Lions' playoff run, and he showed out on a team devoid of receiving talent.

Is Warren worth a top-10 pick in this year's draft? How will he contribute in the NFL? Let's dive in.

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

Tyler Warren NFL Draft Key Information

College: Penn State

Age: 22.8

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 256

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Vertical Leap: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

Games Played: 40

2024 Receptions: 104

2024 Targets: 135

2024 Receiving Yards: 1,230

2024 Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Tyler Warren Top Comparables

Tyler Warren Scouting Report

Strengths

Athleticism of a high-school quarterback with versatility to line up in the wildcat or earn handoffs in college

Impossible center of gravity that is brutal to bring down

Soft, reliable hands, including routine one-handed grabs

Runs with protection of the football as a top priority

Tremendous instincts from the slot to run the seam or beat zone coverage

High-character leader whose confidence is very evident on the field

Weaknesses

Less-than-ideal top speed to run away from defensive backs

A work-in-progress as a blocker in terms of hand placement and commitment to leverage

Definitely some reps off where he wasn't getting the football

Penn State was, by way of the College Football Playoff, one of the four best teams in the country this season.

That was despite virtually no NFL-ready skill at pass-catcher outside of Tyler Warren, who stepped up to handle a 31.1% target share at tight end. That was 18th in all of FBS, and he added 26 carries and 4 touchdowns via touches as a wildcat quarterback.

Warren's stocky, compact running style at 6'6" is bizarrely similar to that of George Kittle from the San Francisco 49ers. At this stage, though, Kittle has significantly more vertical speed and is a much better blocker, but any comparison to him should draw first-round praise.

He says he tries to emulate Jeremy Shockey as a true throwback, and that sort of on-field mentality with the college captain's off-field personality is a great mix.

I'm starting to see rumors about Warren going in the top five, which is the tiniest bit concerning in terms of expectations. I wouldn't go "generational" as a label given his blocking still needs a ton of work, showcasing a former high school QB in obvious moments. He's also just not as vertically imposing as a Brock Bowers or Travis Kelce.

Plus, Warren's breakout age (21.9) was very late, but some of that is a James Franklin offense that rarely features more than one pass-catcher in a significant role at a time.

Nonetheless, he is a no-doubt starter for the next decade that's size and competitive spirit should resolve the blocking issues in short order. A top-10 pick is far from ridiculous in a weak offensive draft when he's significantly better than the rest of the tight ends in the class.

