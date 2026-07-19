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Soccer

3 Best Bets for the World Cup Final: Spain vs Argentina Picks & Prediction

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos. Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today! The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel

3 Best Bets for the World Cup Final: Spain vs Argentina Picks & Prediction
Soccer

Who Scores in the World Cup Final? Messi vs Oyarzabal Betting Picks & Prediction

Who scores in the World Cup Final today? Predictions, picks and more. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions

Who Scores in the World Cup Final? Messi vs Oyarzabal Betting Picks & Prediction
Soccer

World Cup Final Prediction Today: Argentina vs. Spain Lineups, Picks and Best Bets

World Cup Final odds for today. Odds and projected lineups for Spain vs. Argentina.

World Cup Final Prediction Today: Argentina vs. Spain Lineups, Picks and Best Bets
Soccer

Spain vs. Argentina Prop Bets Today: 3 World Cup Final Props to Target

Spain vs Argentina prop bets to target for the World Cup final.

Spain vs. Argentina Prop Bets Today: 3 World Cup Final Props to Target
Soccer

World Cup Final Goalscorer Odds Today (Spain vs. Argentina): Goal Odds for Messi, Yamal

World Cup Final goalscorer odds for Spain vs. Argentina.

World Cup Final Goalscorer Odds Today (Spain vs. Argentina): Goal Odds for Messi, Yamal
Soccer

World Cup Final Odds Today: Argentina vs. Spain Projected Lineups, Betting Odds

World Cup Final odds for today. Odds and projected lineups for Spain vs. Argentina.

World Cup Final Odds Today: Argentina vs. Spain Projected Lineups, Betting Odds
Soccer

World Cup Final Picks Today: Best Bets for Argentina vs. Spain (July 19)

World Cup betting picks and predictions for today's Argentina vs. Spain final.

World Cup Final Picks Today: Best Bets for Argentina vs. Spain (July 19)
Soccer

Spain vs. Argentina: How to Watch the World Cup Final, Predicted Lineups

World Cup Final start time, TV info and projected lineups.

Spain vs. Argentina: How to Watch the World Cup Final, Predicted Lineups
Soccer

Spain vs Argentina Prediction: World Cup Final Score Pick, Odds & Best Bets

World Cup final predictions, picks and best bets for Argentina vs Spain. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions

Spain vs Argentina Prediction: World Cup Final Score Pick, Odds & Best Bets
Soccer

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Odds, Prediction, and Full Betting/Prop Bets Breakdown

World Cup final odds & predictions for Argentina vs Spain. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Odds, Prediction, and Full Betting/Prop Bets Breakdown
Soccer

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction: Tactical Preview, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup final preview for Argentina vs Spain. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction: Tactical Preview, Lineups & Best Bets
Soccer

France vs England Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today World Cup Third-Place July 18

Prop bet guide for today’s third place England vs France match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions

France vs England Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today World Cup Third-Place July 18