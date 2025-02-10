Tyler Shough NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

From a measurables perspective, Tyler Shough has the goods.

He checked in at 6'5", 224 pounds prior to the Senior Bowl, the ideal build for a quarterback.

What does the rest of his profile look like entering the 2025 NFL Draft?

Let's dig into some of the numbers behind Shough and see how he compares to previous prospects entering the draft.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Tyler Shough NFL Draft Key Information

College: Louisville Cardinals

Age: 25.6 (1st percentile)

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 226

Games Played: 31 (39th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 75.3 (58th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.7 (54th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 25th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Cole Kelley

Tyler Shough Scouting Report

Shough's age is going to be the biggest obstacle to his gaining steam as a prospect.

At 25.6 years old, Shough is the fourth-oldest prospect invited to the combine since 2010, trailing Brandon Weeden, Zac Thomas, and Kevin Thomson. Both Thomas and Thomson wound up going undrafted.

That's a common outcome for players in Shough's range of the model. Of 25 previous quarterbacks between the 20th and 29th percentile, 11 (44.0%) went undrafted.

There are obviously some exceptions, including Josh Allen (29th percentile) and Jordan Love (24th). But given those two were at least 3.7 years younger than Shough coming out, it's tough to put them anywhere near the same bucket.

