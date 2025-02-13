Max Brosmer NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Max Brosmer was able to parlay his one year with the Minnesota Golden Gophers into an invite to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

Given Brosmer's previous success at New Hampshire, this isn't a massive surprise. But what do the numbers say about Brosmer's prospects at the next level?

We'll dig into that today.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Max Brosmer NFL Draft Key Information

College: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Age: 24.1 (13th percentile)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 216 pounds

Games Played: 48 (89th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 65.1 (24th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 7.2 (20th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 20th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Malik Cunningham

Max Brosmer Scouting Report

Brosmer has the kind of experience you want with 48 games across his time at New Hampshire and Minnesota. The rest of his profile is lacking, though, putting a damper on the enthusiasm.

As discussed in our ranking of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, even when looking for late-round gems, you want to search for more youth, experience, and efficiency than other Day 2 and Day 3 picks. Brosmer ranks below the 25th percentile for both efficiency stats, and he's a good bit older than the average Day 2 (22.9 years old) or Day 3 (23.3) pick.

Of the 25 other players between the 15th and 25th percentile, 14 ultimately went undrafted. We'll see if Brosmer can impress enough in the pre-draft process to buck that trend.

