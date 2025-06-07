NHL Game Scores - Live scoring and real time highlights
Jonah Gadjovich Leads Florida Panthers with Strong Play in Game Against Opponent
Jonah Gadjovich of the Florida Panthers had the best performance in the game.
What It Means
Jonah Gadjovich had a standout performance in the game for the Florida Panthers. Despite not recording any goals or assists in recent games, his overall impact was noted as the best in the game.
Gadjovich has played in 12 postseason games, scoring 2 goals and making 1 assist. In 15 total games, he has managed at least one goal in two of them and an assist in one.
Anton Lundell Records Two Assists in Florida Panthers' Game Against Oilers on Wednesday
Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers contributed two assists in their game against the Oilers, earning two points.
What It Means
Against the Edmonton Oilers on June 6, 2025, Anton Lundell recorded two assists. He also took four shots on goal and played for 23 minutes.
In the postseason, Lundell has played 18 games with five goals and nine assists. He has taken 40 shots on goal, totaling 14 points.
Evan Bouchard Shines with Goal and Two Assists for Oilers Against Panthers on Wednesday
Evan Bouchard helped the Edmonton Oilers with a three-point game, scoring one goal and two assists against the Panthers.
What It Means
Evan Bouchard showcased his skills against the Florida Panthers on June 6, 2025. He scored one goal, provided two assists, and recorded three points in the game.
During this game, Bouchard took eight shots on goal and played 34 minutes. His performance contributed to his season totals of seven goals, 11 assists, and 18 points over 16 games.
Connor McDavid Records Three Assists in Oilers' Victory Over Panthers
Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers had a strong game against the Panthers with three assists.
What It Means
Connor McDavid played 35 minutes against the Panthers, securing three assists. He also took seven shots on goal during the game.
In their earlier meeting with the Panthers, McDavid had two assists and four shots on goal. Over the last three games, he has a total of seven points with one goal and six assists.
Leon Draisaitl Scores Power-Play Goal and Adds Assist in Oilers' Win Over Panthers on June 6, 2025
Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers scored a goal and added an assist against the Panthers, totaling two points, including a power-play goal.
What It Means
Leon Draisaitl played 32 minutes against the Panthers on June 6, 2025. He scored one goal, added an assist, and had four shots on goal.
In the postseason, Draisaitl has played 16 games with 8 goals and 17 assists. He has recorded 25 points and taken 43 shots on goal.
Nate Schmidt Records Two Assists in Panthers' Win Against Oilers on June 6, 2025
Nate Schmidt of the Florida Panthers recorded two assists and two points in their game against the Oilers.
What It Means
Nate Schmidt played a strong game against the Oilers on June 6, 2025. He recorded two assists and two points, with one shot on goal in 21 minutes of ice time.
In a similar performance against the Oilers on June 4, 2025, Schmidt also had two assists and two points. He took two shots on goal during 17 minutes on the ice.
Seth Jones Scores One Goal and Adds One Assist for Two Points on Wednesday
Seth Jones helped the Florida Panthers win against the Oilers by scoring a goal and providing an assist, totaling two points.
What It Means
Seth Jones contributed significantly to the Florida Panthers' victory against the Oilers. He scored one goal and provided an assist, earning two points in the game.
Jones played 34 minutes and took two shots on goal during the game. His performance added to his season total of 9 points from 18 games.
Brad Marchand Scores Two Goals in Panthers' Win Over Oilers
Brad Marchand scored two goals for the Florida Panthers in their game against the Oilers, earning two points.
What It Means
Brad Marchand scored two goals against the Oilers on June 6, 2025. He had seven shots on goal and played 22 minutes in the game.
In the previous game on June 04, Marchand scored one goal with two shots on goal. He played 20 minutes against the Oilers in that game.