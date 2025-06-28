Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (44-37) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-43)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | BOS: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | BOS: (+104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-160)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 7-3, 3.61 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 3-1, 4.53 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (7-3) against the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (3-1). Bassitt's team is 12-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Red Sox have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Giolito's starts. The Red Sox are 3-2 in Giolito's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.5%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Boston is the underdog at +104, and Toronto is -122 playing on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +130 to cover, and the Red Sox are -160.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Red Sox game on June 28, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (60%) in those games.

This year Toronto has won 15 of 23 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 80 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 49-31-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-16).

Boston has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-43-2).

The Red Sox are 42-41-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .284 with 47 walks and 51 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .449.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 58th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying batters, he is 52nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads Toronto with 66 hits. He is batting .267 this season and 27 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has seven home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.

Kirk heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and five RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated an on-base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .402. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .254.

He is 86th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela's 66 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 96th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .253 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Trevor Story has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .230.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

