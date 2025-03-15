Quinshon Judkins NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, 40 Time, Combine Results, Top Comps

The "bigger picture" isn't often rewarded in the NFL Draft process.

If a guy doesn't work out, it's a red flag. If a guy's production is down, it's a red flag. The silliest "red flags" at the running back position in the 2025 draft are being applied to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins.

After a very successful run as the featured back with the Mississippi Rebels, Judkins made a surprising decision to transfer to Columbus before 2024. It paid off in two respects. He split time with another top-shelf prospect in this year's draft, TreyVeon Henderson, and they won the CFP National Championship.

Inarguably, the decision has hurt his draft stock, though. He's no longer a unanimous top running back in the class as was expected early in the process. Is he now a hidden gem?

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

Quinshon Judkins NFL Draft Key Information

College: Ohio State

Age: 21.3

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 221

40-Yard Dash: 4.48

Vertical Leap: 38.5"

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: 11'0"

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: 109.7 (91st percentile)

Games Played: 42

2024 Rush Attempts: 193

2024 Rushing Yards: 1,060

2024 Rushing Touchdowns: 14

2024 Receptions: 22

2024 Targets: 26

2024 Receiving Yards: 161

2024 Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Quinshon Judkins Top Comparables

Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report

Strengths

Incredibly quick feet to move side-to-side and jump cut to open lanes

Sheds tacklers with great contact balance -- especially against attempts around his legs. Stiff arm is also nasty.

Extremely underrated ability to turn the corner

Instincts to extend runs and always falls forwards

Natural pass-catcher despite minimal reps in that area

Weaknesses

Top-end speed leaves a ton to be desired. Will struggle to hit home runs

Tight hips don't provide much of a juke stick

Not always decisive on plays that are slow to develop

Pass protection is a work in progress

Someone I've hailed since his freshman season with the Mississippi Rebels, Quinshon Judkins is an extremely high-floor running back prospect with minimal chance to fail in the NFL.

Judkins is the modern archetype of running back that can handle a three-down skillset in a productive offense. There's a reason he earned a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of at least 83.0 in all three of his college campaigns.

As a runner, Judkins' stocky, compact frame bounces off tackles similar to an Ashton Jeanty -- but he's larger. In a weaker conference, I could have seen him putting up Jeanty's video-game-like numbers due to his ability to shed tackles, his quick feet, and his ability to cut back against undisciplined rush defenses.

His 11'0" broad jump and 38.5" vertical jump weren't surprising given his explosive lower half.

Though not asked to catch passes often (69 targets in total), he's got really soft hands and an urgency to turn up field for yardage. In some ways, he's more decisive getting the ball in that realm.

A 4.48 40-yard dash was pretty impressive from him at the combine considering the true weakness you see on tape is regularly getting chased down or cut off from good angles, which is expected from a power back. That definitely improved at OSU from reducing his mileage, dropping to 193 carries after at least 270 in his first two seasons at Ole Miss.

Because that transfer dropped Judkins' raw production, I think his stock has followed for that pretty silly reason. Less mileage is great for a running back prospect, and he really shined in Ohio State's run toward the national title.

I've stuck with Judkins as my RB2 despite rises from Omarion Hampton, Bhayshul Tuten, and others. My comfort in his lengthy showcase of NFL-caliber play is only exacerbated by a strong showing at the combine.

