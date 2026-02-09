NFL Draft Odds, Projections & Insights
2026 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LX: All Spots Locked In
Here is the current 2026 NFL Draft order as of February 9th.
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Be the First Overall Pick?
What are the 2026 NBA Draft odds for who will be the first pick?
2026 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson Lead an Ambiguous QB Class
Fernando Mendoza's undefeated run with Indiana hasn't gone unnoticed by NFL scouts. Where does he fall in FanDuel Research's first 2026 mock draft?
5 Biggest Winners in Dynasty Fantasy Football Following the NFL Draft
Which players have seen their dynasty fantasy football stock improve following the 2025 NFL Draft?
2025 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team: Patriots and Seahawks Set the Curve
The Patriots injected premium talent during all three days of the draft. What grade did your team get for their picks this weekend?
Shedeur Sanders Can Prove a Lot of Doubters Wrong for the Browns in 2025
Coach Prime's son finally saw his slide end at a previously expected spot. How will Shedeur Sanders fare against a deep quarterback room in Cleveland?
TreVeyon Henderon Will Make Noise in Fantasy Football as the Patriots' Second Option
TreVeyon Henderson became the "lightning" to Rhamondre Stevenson's "thunder" on Friday. How will the duo coexist in fantasy football?
Quinshon Judkins Can Become the Browns' Next Dominant Running Back
Quinshon Judkins went higher than most expected as Cleveland selected him early on Friday. What are the Browns getting from the former Buckeyes tailback?
Top 50 Players Remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft Entering Day 2
After Thursday's first round, who are the best players still available in the 2025 NFL Draft for Day 2?
Which Team Will Pick Shedeur Sanders Tonight in the NFL Draft?
With Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft tonight, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders. Sanders slipped out of the first round on Thursday night with Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart being the lone quarterbacks to go on Day 1. So, how long will Sanders have to wait to hear his name called? Based on the betting odds, it won't be long. Odds to Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2 As of Friday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft betting odds have the Cleveland Browns as the favorites to land Sanders. Markets move fast for the draft, but here's how things stood as of around 10 am Eastern on Friday. Part of this is because the Browns own two early picks on Day 2 thanks to the Travis Hunter trade. But they're also -150 to take Sanders with the 33rd pick, specifically. With the Browns, Sanders would at least have a chance to start right away
Matthew Golden Brings Speed and Upside to the Packers' Offense
The Packers drafted wideout Matthew Golden in Round 1. What is Green Bay getting?
Why Jaxson Dart Is Worth the Risk for the New York Giants
The Giants took a risk in trading up for Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart's stats say he could reward them for their faith.