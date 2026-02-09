NFL Draft Odds, Projections & Insights

NFL

11mo

With Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft tonight, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders. Sanders slipped out of the first round on Thursday night with Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart being the lone quarterbacks to go on Day 1. So, how long will Sanders have to wait to hear his name called? Based on the betting odds, it won't be long. Odds to Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2 As of Friday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft betting odds have the Cleveland Browns as the favorites to land Sanders. Markets move fast for the draft, but here's how things stood as of around 10 am Eastern on Friday. Part of this is because the Browns own two early picks on Day 2 thanks to the Travis Hunter trade. But they're also -150 to take Sanders with the 33rd pick, specifically. With the Browns, Sanders would at least have a chance to start right away