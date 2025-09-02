FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

MLB Player Injuries - Impact on MLB Teams

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation

Spencer Arrighetti of the Houston Astros has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation as of September 3, 2025.

What It Means

Arrighetti's current stint on the injured list follows a previous elbow inflammation issue reported on August 31, 2025. Over 35 1/3 innings this season, he has posted a 5.35 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Written by Coded Content on
Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo Day-to-Day With Back Injury for Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals is dealing with a back injury and his status for the next scheduled start is uncertain, listed as day-to-day.

What It Means

Lugo has pitched 145 1/3 innings over 26 starts this season, with an ERA of 4.15 and a WHIP of 1.29. Previously, he was placed on the 15-day IL in May due to right middle finger inflammation. Lugo has an 8-7 record with 125 strikeouts and 55 walks this season.

Written by Coded Content on
Daniel Robert
Philadelphia Phillies

Daniel Robert

Philadelphia Phillies • #48 RP

Daniel Robert Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Forearm Strain

Daniel Robert has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain as reported on September 3, 2025.

What It Means

In the 2025 season, Robert has pitched 13 innings over 15 games with an ERA of 4.15 and 15 strikeouts. His WHIP stands at 1.61, with no wins, losses, or saves recorded this season.

Written by Coded Content on
Shelby Miller
Milwaukee Brewers

Shelby Miller

Milwaukee Brewers • #64 RP

Shelby Miller Placed on 60-Day IL With Right UCL Sprain

Shelby Miller has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

What It Means

Miller's season ends with a right UCL sprain, adding to previous injuries including a forearm strain in July and an undisclosed issue in early September. Across 48 games this season, he pitched 46 innings with a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts, and 15 walks. For the Brewers, he appeared in 11 games, totaling 9 2/3 innings with a 5.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

Written by Coded Content on
Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony Placed on IL With Oblique Injury Expected Out 4-6 Weeks

Roman Anthony will be placed on the injured list due to an oblique injury and is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks.

What It Means

Anthony played 72 games this season with 66 starts, logging 75 hits in 257 at-bats. His batting average stands at .292, with an on-base percentage of .396 and a slugging percentage of .463. Previously, he was day-to-day with back tightness in early August.

Written by Coded Content on
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout Dealing With Skin Infection Day-to-Day For Angels

Mike Trout remains day-to-day with a skin infection, and his status is uncertain for the Los Angeles Angels.

What It Means

For the 2025 season, Trout has appeared in 108 games, batting .231 with an OPS of .786 and 20 home runs. He is day-to-day, and his availability for upcoming games is uncertain.

Written by Coded Content on
Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks • #12 LF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Placed on 10-Day Injured List with ACL Tear

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right ACL tear as reported on September 3, 2025.

What It Means

This season, Gurriel has played 129 games with 125 starts, hitting .248 with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs. His on-base percentage stands at .295, with a slugging percentage of .418 and an OPS of .713.

Written by Coded Content on
Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves

Jurickson Profar

Atlanta Braves • #17 LF

Jurickson Profar Placed on Paternity List for Atlanta Braves

Jurickson Profar has been placed on the paternity list and will be out for the Atlanta Braves as of September 2, 2025.

What It Means

Profar has appeared in 58 games this season, maintaining a .258 batting average with a .362 on-base percentage. He has accumulated 12 home runs and 37 RBIs over 233 at-bats.

Written by Coded Content on
Tyler Wells
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells

Baltimore Orioles • #68 SP

Tyler Wells Activated from 60-Day IL Expected to Start for Orioles

Tyler Wells is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and make the start for the Orioles.

What It Means

Wells underwent an internal brace procedure on his elbow, placing him on the 60-day injured list. The Orioles plan to activate him for their upcoming game against the Padres at PETCO Park on September 2, 2025.

Written by Coded Content on

