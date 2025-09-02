MLB Player Injuries - Impact on MLB Teams
Spencer Arrighetti Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Spencer Arrighetti of the Houston Astros has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation as of September 3, 2025.
What It Means
Arrighetti's current stint on the injured list follows a previous elbow inflammation issue reported on August 31, 2025. Over 35 1/3 innings this season, he has posted a 5.35 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 20 walks.
Shelby Miller Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Elbow Injury
Shelby Miller has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
What It Means
Miller's season concluded with 48 games, 46 innings pitched, a 2.74 ERA, and 54 strikeouts. Earlier in 2025, a right forearm strain placed him on the 15-day injured list in July. In 11 games with the Brewers, Miller delivered a 5.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts.
Seth Lugo Day-to-Day With Back Injury for Kansas City Royals
Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals is dealing with a back injury and his status for the next scheduled start is uncertain, listed as day-to-day.
What It Means
Lugo has pitched 145 1/3 innings over 26 starts this season, with an ERA of 4.15 and a WHIP of 1.29. Previously, he was placed on the 15-day IL in May due to right middle finger inflammation. Lugo has an 8-7 record with 125 strikeouts and 55 walks this season.
Daniel Robert Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Forearm Strain
Daniel Robert has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain as reported on September 3, 2025.
What It Means
In the 2025 season, Robert has pitched 13 innings over 15 games with an ERA of 4.15 and 15 strikeouts. His WHIP stands at 1.61, with no wins, losses, or saves recorded this season.
Shelby Miller Placed on 60-Day IL With Right UCL Sprain
Shelby Miller has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
What It Means
Miller's season ends with a right UCL sprain, adding to previous injuries including a forearm strain in July and an undisclosed issue in early September. Across 48 games this season, he pitched 46 innings with a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts, and 15 walks. For the Brewers, he appeared in 11 games, totaling 9 2/3 innings with a 5.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts.
Roman Anthony Placed on IL With Oblique Injury Expected Out 4-6 Weeks
Roman Anthony will be placed on the injured list due to an oblique injury and is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks.
What It Means
Anthony played 72 games this season with 66 starts, logging 75 hits in 257 at-bats. His batting average stands at .292, with an on-base percentage of .396 and a slugging percentage of .463. Previously, he was day-to-day with back tightness in early August.
Mike Trout Dealing With Skin Infection Day-to-Day For Angels
Mike Trout remains day-to-day with a skin infection, and his status is uncertain for the Los Angeles Angels.
What It Means
For the 2025 season, Trout has appeared in 108 games, batting .231 with an OPS of .786 and 20 home runs. He is day-to-day, and his availability for upcoming games is uncertain.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Placed on 10-Day Injured List with ACL Tear
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right ACL tear as reported on September 3, 2025.
What It Means
This season, Gurriel has played 129 games with 125 starts, hitting .248 with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs. His on-base percentage stands at .295, with a slugging percentage of .418 and an OPS of .713.
Jurickson Profar Placed on Paternity List for Atlanta Braves
Jurickson Profar has been placed on the paternity list and will be out for the Atlanta Braves as of September 2, 2025.
What It Means
Profar has appeared in 58 games this season, maintaining a .258 batting average with a .362 on-base percentage. He has accumulated 12 home runs and 37 RBIs over 233 at-bats.
Tyler Wells Activated from 60-Day IL Expected to Start for Orioles
Tyler Wells is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and make the start for the Orioles.
What It Means
Wells underwent an internal brace procedure on his elbow, placing him on the 60-day injured list. The Orioles plan to activate him for their upcoming game against the Padres at PETCO Park on September 2, 2025.