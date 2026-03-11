NBA Player Injuries - Impact on NBA Teams
Collin Murray-Boyles Out March 11 Against Pelicans Due To Thumb Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 234.5.
In his last game on Feb. 25, Murray-Boyles posted four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
Devin Carter Out March 11 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury
Devin Carter (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.
Carter tallied 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Carter is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Ayo Dosunmu Questionable March 11 Against Clippers Due To Thumb Injury
Ayo Dosunmu (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Clippers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.
Last time out on March 10, Dosunmu posted 13 points, two rebounds and one assist in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Dyson Daniels Questionable March 12 Against Nets Due To Toe Injury
Dyson Daniels (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Thursday, March 12.
Daniels had 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in his last action, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 12 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, March 12.
In his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Nesmith put up 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Grant Williams Out March 11 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Grant Williams (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.
In his most recent game, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Williams had three points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 12 Against Suns Due To Back Injury
Andrew Nembhard (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Thursday, March 12.
Last time out on March 8, Nembhard recorded 14 points, two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Nembhard is tops on his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Stephen Curry Out March 13 Against Timberwolves Due To Knee Injury
Stephen Curry (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Friday, March 13.
Last time out on Jan. 30, Curry posted 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Jayson Tatum Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Conditioning Injury
Jayson Tatum (Conditioning) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.
Tatum put up 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.
Derrick White Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Derrick White (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.
In his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10, White tallied 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block. White paces his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
