FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore NCAAF

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    College Football Playoff

    College Football Playoff

    Get the latest College Football Playoff news, scores, analysis and insights. Your go-to source for the latest updates for everything related to the College Football Playoff.

    NCAAF

    2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Championship

    Here's the official College Football Playoff bracket for the 2024-25 season.

    2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Championship
    NCAAF

    CFP National Championship: Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

    Which bets stand out to FanDuel Reserach's college football writers as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

    CFP National Championship: Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
    NCAAF

    3 Best Player Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship

    Mitchell Evans could be Riley Leonard's best option against Ohio State's excellent secondary. Which other players can we back in Monday's national title game?

    3 Best Player Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship
    NCAAF

    Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship

    Which bets should you consider for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame?

    Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship
    NCAAF

    How to Watch the 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State

    Here are all the ways to watch and listen to the upcoming CFP National Championship.

    How to Watch the 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State
    NCAAF

    Who Is the Home Team for the 2025 CFP National Championship?

    Here's how the home team was determined for the upcoming championship game.

    Who Is the Home Team for the 2025 CFP National Championship?
    NCAAF

    Ohio State Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

    Check out Ohio State's all-time championship history ahead of the 2025 National Championship game.

    Ohio State Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
    NCAAF

    Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head History and Results

    Check out the Notre Dame-Ohio State head-to-head history leading up to the 2025 National Championship game.

    Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head History and Results
    NCAAF

    Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

    Check out Notre Dame's all-time championship history ahead of the 2025 National Championship game.

    Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
    NCAAF

    2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Semifinals

    Here's the official College Football Playoff bracket for the 2024-25 season.

    2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Semifinals
    NCAAF

    CFP Semifinals: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl

    FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a No Sweat Same Game Parlay for the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas. Which bets and props are standing out?

    CFP Semifinals: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl
    NCAAF

    College Football Playoff Semifinals: Best Bets and Props for Notre Dame vs. Penn State

    In a meeting of similar identities between Notre Dame and Penn State, what are the best bets for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Orange Bowl?

    College Football Playoff Semifinals: Best Bets and Props for Notre Dame vs. Penn State