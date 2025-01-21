College Football Playoff
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Championship
Here's the official College Football Playoff bracket for the 2024-25 season.
CFP National Championship: Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Which bets stand out to FanDuel Reserach's college football writers as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?
3 Best Player Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship
Mitchell Evans could be Riley Leonard's best option against Ohio State's excellent secondary. Which other players can we back in Monday's national title game?
Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship
Which bets should you consider for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame?
How to Watch the 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State
Here are all the ways to watch and listen to the upcoming CFP National Championship.
Who Is the Home Team for the 2025 CFP National Championship?
Here's how the home team was determined for the upcoming championship game.
Ohio State Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
Check out Ohio State's all-time championship history ahead of the 2025 National Championship game.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head History and Results
Check out the Notre Dame-Ohio State head-to-head history leading up to the 2025 National Championship game.
Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
Check out Notre Dame's all-time championship history ahead of the 2025 National Championship game.
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket Updated After Semifinals
CFP Semifinals: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a No Sweat Same Game Parlay for the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas. Which bets and props are standing out?
College Football Playoff Semifinals: Best Bets and Props for Notre Dame vs. Penn State
In a meeting of similar identities between Notre Dame and Penn State, what are the best bets for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Orange Bowl?