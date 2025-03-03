2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Wide Receivers

Although the NFL Draft Scouting Combine isn't the end-all, be-all for wide receivers, Jaylin Noel made himself some cash this weekend.

Noel -- after adjusting for weight -- ranked in the 85th percentile for the 40-yard dash among receivers at the combine since 2010. That's solid.

But he was in the 99th percentile for the bench press and 97th for both the vertical and broad jump.

Now we're cooking. But what about the rest of the class?

We're going to run through the results of all wide receivers who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for wide receivers.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Wide Receivers

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Andrew Armstrong 202 4.51 37.5 11 124 6.97 4.18 44.8% 74.8% 18.5% 65.1% 47.4% 67.9% Antwane Wells Jr. 201 4.58 34 124 22.5% 32.8% 65.4% Arian Smith 179 4.36 38 127 6.82 4.19 87.1% 79.2% 83.1% 65.5% 54.4% Chimere Dike 196 4.34 38.5 128 6.82 4.27 95.0% 82.6% 84.7% 73.1% 42.2% Daniel Jackson 193 6.78 4.07 77.9% 88.0% Da'Quan Felton 213 4.50 32.5 16 122 7.10 4.30 56.8% 14.8% 58.5% 47.9% 28.4% 41.1% Dominic Lovett 185 4.40 33.5 120 4.27 77.1% 29.4% 39.2% 36.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.