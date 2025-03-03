Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, Top Comps

Tetairoa McMillan finds himself at the top of a lot of wide receiver rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft class.

McMillan elected not to participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, however.

Even without some measurables, we still have plenty to dissect about one of the top wideouts in the class.

Note: Stats via Pro Football Focus (PFF); percentile ranks, model references, schedule-adjusted stats, and further context via my personal draft model, which includes all drafted FBS players since 2015.

Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Key Information

Height: 6'4"

6'4" Weight: 219

219 40-Yard Dash: N/A

N/A Vertical Leap: N/A

N/A Bench Press: N/A

N/A Broad Jump: N/A

N/A 3-Cone: N/A

N/A Shuttle: N/A

N/A Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

N/A 2024 Games: 12

12 2024 Catches: 84

84 2024 Receiving Yards: 1,319

1,319 2024 Receiving TDs: 8

Tetairoa McMillan Top Comparables

Based on myriad factors (height, weight, size-adjusted speed, schedule-adjusted production, air yards data, recruiting and big board grades, and more), here are McMillan's top comparables based on my historical draft model.

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report

At 6'4" and 219 pounds, McMillan has the frame to dominate at the next level, and a fair number of his top comparables are good outcomes in the NFL.

The big-bodied, high-aDOT (average depth of target) receiver posted great contested catch rate numbers in college. However, he also saw an elevated number of contested targets, via PFF. Heavy contested targets can sometimes indicate separation problems and have plagued other similar prospects with promising profiles otherwise.

Further, the yards-after-the-catch numbers were slightly subpar for an elite prospect, yet he was an air yards monster (53.0% share in 2024) who was productive regardless.

Frankly, McMillan rates out in my model as a solid -- but far from elite -- prospect for such a high consensus ranking. He's got an 83rd-percentile prospect rating dating back to 2015.

The bottom line here is that the composite recruiting was strong (four stars), and McMillan is an early declare with the right type of underlying data to be a productive NFL wideout.

The big board rank suggests he's close to a can't-miss prospect, which seems a little lofty. But that’s nitpicking a really strong prospect.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.