Reds vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the San Diego Padres.

Reds vs Padres Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (43-39) vs. San Diego Padres (44-37)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SDPA

Reds vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-156) | SD: (+132)

CIN: (-156) | SD: (+132) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | SD: +1.5 (-154)

CIN: -1.5 (+128) | SD: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 7-1, 1.79 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (7-1) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (3-4) will get the nod for the Padres. When Abbott starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Abbott's team has won 85.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-1). The Padres have an 8-7-0 ATS record in Vasquez's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have a 3-7 record in Vasquez's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)

Reds vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Reds, San Diego is the underdog at +132, and Cincinnati is -156 playing at home.

Reds vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +128 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -154.

Reds vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Padres game on June 28 has been set at 9.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Reds vs Padres Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-2 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 42-36-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 16 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

San Diego is 6-9 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-44-3).

The Padres have a 42-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

De La Cruz has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with a double, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 85 hits. He's batting .284 while slugging .421.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 30th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.302/.402.

Steer has recorded a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs.

Gavin Lux has four home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Lux has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has put up an on-base percentage of .357, a slugging percentage of .487, and has 91 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .295).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while batting .259.

Reds vs Padres Head to Head

6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/1/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/2/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/1/2023: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/30/2023: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

