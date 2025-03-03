Who Was the Strongest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine? Bench Press Results

The 2025 NFL Combine is over, providing drill results that could offer insight into potential draft picks.

One key event is the Bench Press, which requires players to bench press 225 lbs. as many times as possible.

Here are the players with the most reps during the 2025 NFL Combine Bench Press event.

Top Bench Press Reps at 2025 NFL Combine

These are the participants with the most reps during the Bench Press drill at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Bench Press Reps Player Position College 33 Luke Kandra G Cincinnati 32 CJ Dippre TE Alabama 32 Ethan Downs EDGE Oklahoma 31 Arman Membou OT Missouri 31 Jackson Slater G Sacramento State 29 Jordan Phillips DT Maryland 29 Clay Webb C Jacksonville State View Full Table ChevronDown

Cincinnati's Luke Kandra was the strongest player at this year's NFL Combine, with 33 reps during the Bench Press.

Who Holds the Bench Press Record at the NFL Combine?

The bench press record belongs to former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Stephen Paea. Paea recorded 49 reps in 2011.

You can find all the NFL Combine drill records at FanDuel Research.

