NFL League Transactions - Free Agent Signings, Player Trades & More
Tristin McCollum Claimed by Las Vegas Raiders on August 28, 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed safety Tristin McCollum, formerly waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, now listed as active.
What It Means
McCollum appeared in 14 games with 250 defensive snaps and 227 special teams snaps for the Eagles in the 2024 season, totaling 18 solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles. The Raiders face the New England Patriots on September 7, 2025, at Gillette Stadium.
Kenny Clark Traded to Dallas Cowboys from Green Bay Packers on August 28, 2025
Kenny Clark, defensive tackle, was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Dallas Cowboys and remains active on the roster.
What It Means
Clark's 2024 regular season with the Packers included 17 games, 20 solo tackles, and 1 sack over 686 defensive snaps. The Cowboys' upcoming game is against the Eagles on September 4, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Robert Tonyan Promoted to Active Roster by Kansas City Chiefs
Robert Tonyan has been promoted to the active roster of the Kansas City Chiefs.
What It Means
During the 2024 season with the Vikings, Tonyan played in five games recording 15 offensive snaps and 37 special teams snaps. The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5, 2025, at Arena Corinthians.
Micah Parsons Traded to Green Bay Packers from Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons, defensive end, was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.
What It Means
In 2024, Parsons played 13 games with 696 defensive snaps, 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and 23 QB hits. The Packers will face the Lions on September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field for their first regular season game.
Cam Jones Claimed By Jets
The New York Jets have claimed linebacker Cam Jones, who was previously inactive, off waivers.
What It Means
Jones, previously waived by the Chiefs on August 26, 2025, played all 17 games in the 2024 season with 80 defensive snaps and 284 special teams snaps. He registered 12 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, and 1 QB hit for Kansas City. The Jets' next game is against the Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2025, at 1:00 PM.
Trey Palmer Claimed By Saints On August 27, 2025
The Saints have claimed wide receiver Trey Palmer, who was previously inactive and not affiliated with any team.
What It Means
Palmer was waived by the Buccaneers on August 26, 2025, before being claimed by the Saints the next day. In the 2024 regular season, he played 15 games, logging 12 receptions for 172 yards and 1 touchdown with 22 targets. The Saints' first regular season game is at home against the Cardinals on September 7, 2025, at Caesars Superdome.
Tyrus Wheat Claimed by Lions on August 27, 2025
The Lions have claimed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat.
What It Means
Wheat logged 165 defensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps over 8 games in the 2024 season with the Cowboys. He had 6 solo tackles and 0.5 sacks. The Lions are scheduled to face the Packers at Lambeau Field on September 7, 2025, at 4:25 PM.
Tyler Lacy Claimed By Lions
The Detroit Lions have claimed defensive tackle Tyler Lacy from waivers.
What It Means
Lacy played 13 games in the 2024 season, logging 340 defensive snaps and 48 special teams snaps with the Jaguars. He registered 10 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, and 2 tackles for loss. The Lions' next game is scheduled against the Packers on September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field.
Jelani Woods Claimed by New York Jets on August 27, 2025
The New York Jets have claimed tight end Jelani Woods to their active roster.
What It Means
Woods was released by the Colts on August 26, 2025, before being claimed by the Jets. In the 2025 preseason, Woods had 7 receptions and 75 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per catch. The Jets will host the Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2025.
Tommy DeVito Claimed by Patriots on August 27, 2025
The Patriots have claimed QB Tommy DeVito, formerly inactive and without a team, from Illinois.
What It Means
DeVito, released by the Giants on August 26, 2025, played three games in the 2024 regular season, completing 31 of 44 passes for 257 yards with a 70.5% completion rate. In preseason 2025, he completed 78.9% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots' next game is scheduled for September 7, 2025, against the Raiders at Gillette Stadium.