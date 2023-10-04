NBA Home
NBA MVP Betting: Can Devin Booker Enter The Chat?
Many changes have taken place in Phoenix this offseason. Can they help Devin Booker capture his first NBA MVP award this season?
NBA MVP Betting: The Best Longshots to Consider
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is a longshot with +5000 odds to win MVP. Which other stars have an outside shot at taking home the NBA's most prestigious award this season?
NBA MVP Betting: Will Nikola Jokic Win His Third MVP?
Coming off a title and a Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP. What needs to happen for Jokic to win the award for a third time?
NBA Pacific Division Odds: Suns Rise to the Top, Lakers and Warriors In Pursuit
The Phoenix Suns have been active in the trade market over the last year, and their new-look roster is the favorite to win the Pacific Division. Can we find value on any other teams at FanDuel Sportsbook?
NBA MVP Betting: Is Anthony Edwards a Legitimate Longshot Candidate?
Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA's emerging superstars. After earning his first All-Star appearance last season, can Edwards take another leap and contend for the MVP award?
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Can Anyone Reach Wemby?
The NBA season is only a couple weeks away. Which rookie can turn heads this season and claim the Rookie of the Year trophy?
NBA Northwest Division Best Bets: Jazz in the Groove, Thunder Claps With Flashy Core
The Northwest Division features a handful of young squads, including the Jazz, Trail Blazers, and Thunder. Which teams can improve their win totals and potentially contend with the Nuggets?
NBA MVP Betting: Can Donovan Mitchell Pounce Into the Race?
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed a career-best season with Cleveland in 2022-23, finishing sixth in the MVP voting. Can Mitchell take the next step, claiming his first MVP title?
NBA Atlantic Division Odds: Celtics Are Sizable Favorites Heading into the Season
The Celtics have run the Atlantic Division the last two seasons, and it looks like that won't be changing any time soon. Can anyone knock off the C's in their division this year?
NBA MVP Betting: Stephen Curry Eyes a Hat Trick
Seven seasons have passed since Steph Curry won back-to-back MVP awards. What needs to happen for him to add another MVP to his trophy case?
NBA Western Conference Odds: Nuggets, Suns Are Co-Favorites Ahead of Several in the Mix
The Nuggets are joined by the Suns atop the Western Conference odds after the big offseason Phoenix had. Who else is in consideration to walk away with the West's crown?
NBA MVP Betting: Can Damian Lillard Find New Heights in Milwaukee?
Most have Giannis Antetokounmpo tabbed as Milwaukee's hope for a 2023-24 NBA MVP award, but can his newly acquired teammate ascend to the top of the mountain in a new city?