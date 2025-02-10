Riley Leonard NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Riley Leonard proved during the College Football Playoff that he's a tough cookie, willing to take hits, bounce back, and keep his offense rolling.

But as we set our sights on the 2025 NFL Draft, what do the numbers say about Leonard as a prospect at the next level?

We'll dig into that today, laying out Leonard's full numbers-based profile coming out of college.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft Key Information

College: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Age: 22.6 (69th percentile)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 210 pounds

Games Played: 40 (67th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 78.7 (70th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 7.3 (20th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 67th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Ryan Lindley

Riley Leonard Scouting Report

Unlike a lot of quarterbacks in this class, Leonard actually is on the younger side of things, which is intriguing.

At 22.6 years old, Leonard is right between the average age of a first-round pick (22.3) and a Day 2 pick (22.9). Despite that, he still had double-digit pass attempts in 40 games, well above average for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick (36.0).

The issue is Leonard's AY/A. This was just 7.3, a 20th-percentile mark. It fell to 6.6 when Leonard faced top-50 defenses by SP+, a full yard below the average mark for a drafted FBS quarterback since 2010.

The true top comp for Leonard is Ryan Lindley because Lindley also had a low AY/A. But another player who was right in the running was Dak Prescott.

Prescott and Leonard were nearly the same age coming out (22.7 and 22.6, respectively) with comparable Total QBRs (78.8 and 78.7) and games played (36 and 40). The difference is that Prescott's AY/A (8.7) was a good bit higher than Leonard's (7.3), meaning from purely a passing perspective, Prescott was the better prospect. This does, at least, give Leonard some solid hope of hitting due to his blend of youth and experience.

