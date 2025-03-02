2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Defensive Linemen

If you watched the NFL Draft Scouting Combine Thursday, you know Shemar Stewart went nuts.

But how does he measure up with past edge players at the combine?

We're going to run through the results of all defensive linemen who worked out at the combine below. We'll start with the edge players and then look at the defensive tackles. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each position, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to workout at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to NFL success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for defensive linemen.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Edge

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Ahmed Hassanein 267 4.77 32.5 27 113 59.2% 46.7% 78.8% 28.3% Antwaun Powell-Ryland 258 4.69 36.5 124 69.0% 83.5% 86.2% Ashton Gillotte 264 36.5 24 120 85.7% 58.0% 72.1% Barryn Sorrell 256 4.68 34 28 121 7.06 4.36 69.3% 57.4% 87.7% 72.7% 73.6% 56.1% Bradyn Swinson 255 7.13 4.33 59.4% 63.8% Collin Olliver 240 4.56 39 126 81.9% 91.6% 85.7% David Walker 263 4.69 35 26 118 7.15 4.39 74.9% 72.2% 74.6% 59.5% 64.3% 54.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 NFL Combine Results: Defensive Tackle

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Aeneas Peebles 282 4.94 32.5 109 4.70 49.3% 68.1% 40.7% 12.8% Alfred Collins 332 26 96 29.9% 15.8% Cam Horsley 312 31.5 108 83.9% 66.8% Cam Jackson 328 5.17 24.5 28 93 55.1% 11.6% 46.4% 4.3% CJ West 316 4.95 33 91.1% 93.3% Darius Alexander 305 4.95 31.5 28 111 7.60 4.79 80.8% 77.2% 56.0% 80.1% 59.8% 21.4% Deone Walker 331 25 104 16.0% 65.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.