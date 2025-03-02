FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Defensive Linemen

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Defensive Linemen

If you watched the NFL Draft Scouting Combine Thursday, you know Shemar Stewart went nuts.

But how does he measure up with past edge players at the combine?

We're going to run through the results of all defensive linemen who worked out at the combine below. We'll start with the edge players and then look at the defensive tackles. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each position, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to workout at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to NFL success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for defensive linemen.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Edge

Player
Weight
40 Yard
Vertical
Bench
Broad Jump
3-Cone
Shuttle
40 Yard Percentile
Vertical Percentile
Bench Percentile
Broad Jump Percentile
3-Cone Percentile
Shuttle Percentile
Ahmed Hassanein2674.7732.52711359.2%46.7%78.8%28.3%
Antwaun Powell-Ryland2584.6936.512469.0%83.5%86.2%
Ashton Gillotte26436.52412085.7%58.0%72.1%
Barryn Sorrell2564.6834281217.064.3669.3%57.4%87.7%72.7%73.6%56.1%
Bradyn Swinson2557.134.3359.4%63.8%
Collin Olliver2404.563912681.9%91.6%85.7%
David Walker2634.6935261187.154.3974.9%72.2%74.6%59.5%64.3%54.4%

2025 NFL Combine Results: Defensive Tackle

Player
Weight
40 Yard
Vertical
Bench
Broad Jump
3-Cone
Shuttle
40 Yard Percentile
Vertical Percentile
Bench Percentile
Broad Jump Percentile
3-Cone Percentile
Shuttle Percentile
Aeneas Peebles2824.9432.51094.7049.3%68.1%40.7%12.8%
Alfred Collins332269629.9%15.8%
Cam Horsley31231.510883.9%66.8%
Cam Jackson3285.1724.5289355.1%11.6%46.4%4.3%
CJ West3164.953391.1%93.3%
Darius Alexander3054.9531.5281117.604.7980.8%77.2%56.0%80.1%59.8%21.4%
Deone Walker3312510416.0%65.2%

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup