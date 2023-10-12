NFL Home
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 6 International Series (Ravens at Titans)
Zay Flowers' electric rookie season could burst to a new level in London on Sunday. Who else should we consider for single-game FanDuel lineups?
4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 6
Trevor Lawrence and his top two receivers make for a great stacking option in Week 6. Which other stacks should we roster in our DFS tournament lineups on FanDuel this week?
Fantasy Football: 5 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Exploit in Week 6
Jakobi Meyers could thrive in a revenge spot against New England's J.C. Jackson. Which other receiver/cornerback matchups should you target in Week 6?
Recent NFL News
Sports Betting Podcast: Sunday Night Football Preview, Giants at Bills
With several key injuries on both sides, how should we approach player props for the Buffalo Bills hosting the New York Giants?
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 6 International Series (Ravens at Titans)
Zay Flowers' electric rookie season could burst to a new level in London on Sunday. Who else should we consider for single-game FanDuel lineups?
4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 6
Trevor Lawrence and his top two receivers make for a great stacking option in Week 6. Which other stacks should we roster in our DFS tournament lineups on FanDuel this week?
Fantasy Football: 5 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Exploit in Week 6
Jakobi Meyers could thrive in a revenge spot against New England's J.C. Jackson. Which other receiver/cornerback matchups should you target in Week 6?
NFL Games This Week: Odds, Predictions, Picks, TV Info & More – Week 6
Get ready for Week 6 of NFL action! Find odds, picks, streaming info, and start times in this ultimate guide.
NFL Week 6 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
FanDuel Research's experts give you their picks for Week 6 of the NFL season. Where can you find betting value in this week's San Francisco-Cleveland matchup?
Sunday Night Football Preview: Can Giants Avoid a Beatdown From the Bills?
The Giants have a lengthy injury report for Sunday night's clash against the Bills. Can New York avoid another blowout loss?
Up & Adams: Friday, October 13th, 2023
On Friday's episode of Up and Adams on FanDuel TV, Kay is joined by Chris Johnson, Joy Taylor, and Deestroying.
NFL Week 6 Betting Picks
In Week 6, the Saints will take a short flight to Houston for an interconference clash. How should you bet that game, and which other NFL contests at FanDuel Sportsbook are worth a look?
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 6
DeVonta Smith has a big role and the Eagles have a high team total this week. Which other NFL player props should you consider on FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend?
Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 6 Player Props and MLB ALCS and NLCS Previews
Which NFL player props stand out in Week 6? JJ Zachariason joins Covering the Spread to discuss that before Rob Friedman previews the pitching matchups in the ALCS and NLCS.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/13/23
Which wide receivers have the best fantasy football playoff schedule? Is Brian Robinson in trouble? Is Brock Purdy legit? JJ talks about those topics -- and more -- on this week’s mailbag episode.