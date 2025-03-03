2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Quarterbacks

When we were looking last week at which NFL combine workouts matter for quarterbacks, I was surprised at how well the 40-yard dash and broad jump have correlated to NFL success in the past. It got me locked in for this weekend's workouts.

Then nobody did anything. Womp womp.

Only four quarterbacks did any drills at all. So, we're going to run through the results of all quarterbacks who worked out at the combine below. It will not take long. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Quarterbacks

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Brady Cook 214 4.59 37 128 7.01 4.17 86.3% 96.0% 99.5% 66.8% 83.7% Seth Henigan 215 4.76 31.5 114 7.34 4.44 55.6% 53.4% 58.2% 8.8% 21.0% Will Howard 236 31.5 112 7.13 4.33 51.4% 40.7% 45.3% 52.9% Tyler Shough 219 4.63 32 117 81.1% 56.9% 74.6%

