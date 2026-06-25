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ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings
ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION
Jon Rothstein lists out his top 45 men's college basketball teams entering the 2026-27 season.
College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
Men's college basketball national championship odds for next season (2026-27).
Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
UConn vs. Michigan Prediction, Analysis and Odds for the National Championship
3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn
Michigan vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Championship
Recent NCAAB News
ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings
Jon Rothstein ranks the top men's college basketball teams ahead of the 2026-27 season.
ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION
Jon Rothstein lists out his top 45 men's college basketball teams entering the 2026-27 season.
Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
Women's college basketball national championship odds for 2026-27.
College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
Men's college basketball national championship odds for next season (2026-27).
UConn vs. Michigan Prediction, Analysis and Odds for the National Championship
Analysis and breakdown of tonight's National Championship Game between UConn and Michigan.
3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn
UConn vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for National Championship Game.
Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
UConn vs. Illinois college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four
Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
Arizona vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four
March Madness Odds: Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Games
Predictions, picks and best bets for today's Final Four games.
Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Texas vs. UCLA
Women's Final Four picks for Texas vs. UCLA.
Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for UConn vs. South Carolina
Women's Final Four picks for Connecticut vs. South Carolina.
Women's Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's National Semifinals
Women's Final Four predictions and betting picks for today.