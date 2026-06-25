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NCAAB Home

ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings

ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings

Jon Rothstein ranks the top men's college basketball teams ahead of the 2026-27 season.
NCAAB

ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION

Jon Rothstein lists out his top 45 men's college basketball teams entering the 2026-27 season.

ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION
NCAAB

College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Men's college basketball national championship odds for next season (2026-27).

College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Recent NCAAB News

NCAAB

ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings

Jon Rothstein ranks the top men's college basketball teams ahead of the 2026-27 season.

ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings
NCAAB

ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION

Jon Rothstein lists out his top 45 men's college basketball teams entering the 2026-27 season.

ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION
NCAAB

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Women's college basketball national championship odds for 2026-27.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
NCAAB

College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Men's college basketball national championship odds for next season (2026-27).

College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
NCAAB

UConn vs. Michigan Prediction, Analysis and Odds for the National Championship

Analysis and breakdown of tonight's National Championship Game between UConn and Michigan.

UConn vs. Michigan Prediction, Analysis and Odds for the National Championship
NCAAB

3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn

UConn vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for National Championship Game.

3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn
NCAAB

Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four

UConn vs. Illinois college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four

Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
NCAAB

Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four

Arizona vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four

Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
NCAAB

March Madness Odds: Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Games

Predictions, picks and best bets for today's Final Four games.

March Madness Odds: Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Games
NCAAB

Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Texas vs. UCLA

Women's Final Four picks for Texas vs. UCLA.

Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Texas vs. UCLA
NCAAB

Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for UConn vs. South Carolina

Women's Final Four picks for Connecticut vs. South Carolina.

Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for UConn vs. South Carolina
NCAAB

Women's Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's National Semifinals

Women's Final Four predictions and betting picks for today.

Women's Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's National Semifinals