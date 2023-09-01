FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
UFC News

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 81

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 81

Which of the heavy favorites on this weekend's card is the best choice in FanDuel's MVP spot?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Vegas 81: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

UFC Vegas 81: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

On short notice, Andre Petroski is looking to stay undefeated in UFC against Michel Pereira on Saturday. What else do you need to know before betting the fights or filling out DFS lineups?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 80

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 80

Which of the heavy favorites on this weekend's card is the best choice in FanDuel's MVP spot?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Vegas 80: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

UFC Vegas 80: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Alex Morono's efficiency could be his key to pulling an upset over Joaquin Buckley on Saturday's main card. What else do you need to know before betting the fights or filling out DFS lineups?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 79

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 79

Which MVP candidates have the best chance to put up FanDuel points on a week where early finishes aren't expected often?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Vegas 79: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

UFC Vegas 79: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Bryce Mitchell has a great chance to get back in the win column in UFC Vegas 79's co-main event. What else do you need to know before betting on the card or filling out DFS lineups?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, Noche UFC

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, Noche UFC

Could an upset be brewing in Saturday's main event? How many of Mexico's best will emerge on the card celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month?

UFCAustin Swaim
Noche UFC: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Noche UFC: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Which bets and daily fantasy plays stand out on Saturday's 11-fight card?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC 293

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC 293

Could an upset be brewing in Saturday's main event? How many hometown guys will emerge victorious in Sydney?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC 293: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

UFC 293: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Israel Adesanya is a prohibitive favorite to defend his middleweight title close to home against Sean Strickland, but can the brash American pull an upset? Which fighters are the best bets on the card?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Paris

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Paris

Is the heavyweight main event the best spot for an MVP candidate this weekend? Which inexperienced underdogs have a shot to win?

UFCAustin Swaim
UFC Paris: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

UFC Paris: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

Ciryl Gane will look to stave off the wrestling attempts of Serghei Spivac in his home country on Saturday. How should we bet the card, and which DFS picks stand out?

UFCAustin Swaim