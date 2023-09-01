UFC News
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 81
Which of the heavy favorites on this weekend's card is the best choice in FanDuel's MVP spot?
UFC Vegas 81: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
On short notice, Andre Petroski is looking to stay undefeated in UFC against Michel Pereira on Saturday. What else do you need to know before betting the fights or filling out DFS lineups?
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 80
Which of the heavy favorites on this weekend's card is the best choice in FanDuel's MVP spot?
UFC Vegas 80: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
Alex Morono's efficiency could be his key to pulling an upset over Joaquin Buckley on Saturday's main card. What else do you need to know before betting the fights or filling out DFS lineups?
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 79
Which MVP candidates have the best chance to put up FanDuel points on a week where early finishes aren't expected often?
UFC Vegas 79: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
Bryce Mitchell has a great chance to get back in the win column in UFC Vegas 79's co-main event. What else do you need to know before betting on the card or filling out DFS lineups?
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, Noche UFC
Could an upset be brewing in Saturday's main event? How many of Mexico's best will emerge on the card celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month?
Noche UFC: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
Which bets and daily fantasy plays stand out on Saturday's 11-fight card?
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC 293
Could an upset be brewing in Saturday's main event? How many hometown guys will emerge victorious in Sydney?
UFC 293: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
Israel Adesanya is a prohibitive favorite to defend his middleweight title close to home against Sean Strickland, but can the brash American pull an upset? Which fighters are the best bets on the card?
UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Paris
Is the heavyweight main event the best spot for an MVP candidate this weekend? Which inexperienced underdogs have a shot to win?
UFC Paris: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks
Ciryl Gane will look to stave off the wrestling attempts of Serghei Spivac in his home country on Saturday. How should we bet the card, and which DFS picks stand out?