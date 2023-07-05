Tennis News
US Open Women's Final Betting Guide: Saturday 9/9/23
Coco Gauff is one win away from winning the US Open for the first time. How does she stack up against Aryna Sabalenka?
US Open Men's Semifinals Betting Guide: Friday 9/8/23
Daniil Medvedev hasn't had much success against Carlos Alcaraz and finds himself as a sizable underdog. Does he have any chance of pulling off the upset?
US Open Women's Semifinals Betting Guide: Thursday 9/7/23
Coco Gauff is on the verge of making her first-ever US Open final. Can she advance past Karolina Muchova in Thursday night's semifinal?
US Open Quarterfinals Betting Guide: Wednesday 9/6/23
Madison Keys is coming off a convincing upset win and now faces an opponent who could be playing injured. Should we expect her to advance to the semifinals?
US Open Third Round Betting Guide: Saturday 9/2/23
Jannik Sinner has cruised to the third round and is a heavy favorite over Stan Wawrinka. Where can we find betting value in that match?
US Open Third Round Betting Guide: Friday 9/1/23
Taylor Fritz hasn't made a deep run at a Grand Slam this year, but he's cruised into the third round. How should we handle his match against an up-and-coming teenager?
US Open Second Round Betting Guide: Thursday 8/31/23
Andy Murray has an intriguing match ahead of him against Grigor Dimitrov. Does he have a chance to get past his higher-ranked opponent?
US Open Second Round Betting Guide: Wednesday 8/30/23
Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't had the most success at the US Open, but he's up against a qualifier in the second round. Where can we find betting value on Wednesday?
US Open First Round Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/29/23
Caroline Garcia has had iffy results lately, but she made it all the way to the semifinals at last year's US Open. How should we expect her opening match to go against Yafan Wang?
US Open Championship Odds Update: Which Contenders Have Seen the Most Movement This Summer?
Coco Gauff is coming off one of the best stretches of her career. Will she make a deep run at the US Open?
US Open Championship Odds: Has the Carlos Alcaraz Era Arrived?
The 2023 US Open is roughly a month away. Which men and women are favored to win this year's singles titles?
Wimbledon Betting Guide: Thursday 7/6/23
Andy Murray has a tough matchup against Stefanos Tsitsipas, but he'll be the far more rested player. Which bets stand out on Day 4?