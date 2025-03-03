Travis Hunter NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

As perhaps the most unique player I've ever examined, Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes is worth every bit of the hype he's getting.

Similar to what Shohei Ohtani has done to Major League Baseball, Hunter played a vast majority of the snaps as the Buffs' top cornerback and wide receiver, which -- producing as both -- led to winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Obviously, there are questions around Hunter's pro prospects. Which position should he play? Can he hold up from a durability perspective trying to play both sides of an NFL game? Only time will tell.

However, is the upside (and floor of playing two positions) worth a top-five pick? Let's take a look.

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft Key Information

College: Colorado

Age: 21.8

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 188

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Vertical Leap: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

Games Played: 31

2024 Receptions: 96

2024 Targets: 121

2024 Receiving Yards: 1,258

2024 Receiving Touchdowns: 15

2024 Tackles: 35

2024 Passes Deflected: 11

2024 Interceptions: 4

Travis Hunter Top Comparables

Travis Hunter Scouting Report

Strengths

Dynamic playmaker with one-of-one ball-tracking skills at WR or CB

Supremely reliable hands that routinely win battles at the catch point regardless of position

Underrated route-runner that can generate separation at all three levels

Great instincts as a zone corner

Tremendous vision in the open field

Productive player on both sides of the ball to all but eliminate any "bust" risk of a selection

Weaknesses

Slight frame hurts his durability and ability to win in press coverage on both sides

Speed is not truly elite

Similar to the debate of when Ohtani was up for a new contract, how much is the fact that Travis Hunter's "bust" potential is so low worth?

At a Power 4 school, Hunter was one of the most productive receivers and corners in the country.

On offense, he was 30th among players with at least 75 targets in yards per route run (2.51). He caught 15 touchdowns, winning contested plays in the end zone with regularity. At 6'1", Hunter matches Justin Jefferson's slight frame with a similar ability to use his lower body to fool defenders and create separation. Jettas' lack of true top-end speed is similar to Hunter's, but it hasn't hurt him much as a downfield threat in the NFL.

On defense, Hunter's four picks don't tell the full story. His 90.1 PFF coverage grade was ninth among all players with at least 100 snaps in that realm this season, and teams threw at him only 44 times. His ball skills are even more special on this side because of the extreme risk of trying him in contested single coverage.

Personally, the underrated part of Hunter's draft profile is how little NFL talent surrounded both him and Shedeur Sanders at Colorado. An enormous amount was thrust onto his plate, and he made plays that helped turn a one-win school when he got there into a nine-win school as he leaves.

At this point, Hunter struggles in press man coverage against larger bodies. Elic Ayomanor of the Stanford Cardinal, a Day 2 pick in this same draft, put 293 yards on his dome in 2023. He's best left as a zone corner in the NFL -- which will help his durability, as well.

There is an element in Hunter's evaluation of just betting on the generational talent. As a 24-year-old rookie, Ohtani wasn't profiled as the best individual hitter in baseball in conjunction with All-Star pitching stats, but the unique athlete improved. Special is special.

While I'd use Hunter primarily at corner with a special mix of plays to limit snaps as a receiver, I wouldn't bet against him doing both at a high level in the NFL or becoming elite at just one. He's not even 22 years old and improved a great deal during his brief time in Boulder.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.