Seth Henigan NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Seth Henigan checks some key boxes entering the 2025 NFL Draft process as he's relatively young and super experienced.

What does the rest of his statistical profile say about his potential at the next level?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out Henigan's numbers and the context behind what those numbers mean.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Seth Henigan NFL Draft Key Information

College: Memphis Tigers

Age: 22.1 (81st percentile)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 213

Games Played: 50 (92nd percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 60.4 (10th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 7.8 (33rd percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 56th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Jeff Mathews

Seth Henigan Scouting Report

The three boxes we -- ideally -- want a quarterback prospect to check are youth, experience, and efficiency. Successful quarterbacks -- both in the first round and later -- have stood out in those categories, on average, relative to their peers.

Two outta three ain't bad.

Of the 20 combine invitees since 2010 with at least 50 games played, Henigan is the youngest, besting the previous record-holder in Jake Browning by more than half a year. Starting as a true freshman is a great indicator of talent, and Henigan did that.

Unfortunately, the efficiency wasn't there. His Total QBR topped 63 just once in four seasons, and he ended at 60.4 this year. That's a 10th-percentile mark.

We should keep an eye on Henigan due to his blend of youth and experience as quarterbacks who have outperformed expectations have often been in that bucket. He'll just have to overcome the efficiency concerns to truly turn heads.

