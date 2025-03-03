Who Was the Fastest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine? 40-Yard Dash Times
The 2025 NFL Combine is over, providing drill results that could offer insight into potential draft picks.
One key drill is the 40-yard dash. Last year, Xavier Worthy set a Combine record with a 4.21-second run. While no one in this year's class matched that mark, several players stood out.
Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times from the 2025 NFL Combine.
Top 40-Yard Dash Times at 2025 NFL Combine
These are the fastest 40-yard dash times across all participants of the 2025 NFL Combine.
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
Position
College
|4.28
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|4.29
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Texas
|4.30
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Iowa State
|4.30
|Don’t'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|Tennessee
|4.32
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|4.33
|Caleb Ransaw
|CB
|Tulane
|4.34
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|Florida
Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston was the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.
Top 40-Yard Dash Times By Position
These are the top 10 participants with the fastest 40-yard dash time in the 2025 NFL Combine, organized by position.
Running Backs
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.32
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Virginia Tech
|4.38
|Jaydon Blue
|Texas
|4.39
|Brashard Smith
|SMU
|4.40
|RJ Harvey
|UCF
|4.41
|Montrell Johnson Jr.
|Florida
|4.42
|Trevor Etienne
|Georgia
|4.43
|DJ Giddens
|Kansas State
Wide Receivers
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.29
|Matthew Golden
|Texas
|4.30
|Dont'e Thornton
|Tennessee
|4.34
|Chimere Dike
|Florida
|4.34
|Jaylin Lane
|Virginia Tech
|4.36
|Arian Smith
|Georgia
|4.37
|Tai Felton
|Maryland
|4.37
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|Auburn
Tight Ends
40-Yard Dash Time
Players
School
|4.63
|Terrance Ferguson
|Oregon
|4.65
|Joshua Simon
|South Carolina
|4.69
|C.J. Dippre
|Alabama
|4.70
|Thomas Fidone II
|Nebraska
|4.70
|Gavin Bartholomew
|Pittsburgh
|4.71
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Bowling Green
|4.74
|Mitchell Evans
|Notre Dame
Quarterbacks
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.59
|Brady Cook
|Missouri
|4.63
|Tyler Shough
|Louisville
|4.76
|Seth Henigan
|Memphis
Offensive Lineman
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.84
|Jared Wilson
|Georgia
|4.91
|Armand Membou
|Missouri
|4.95
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Arizona
|4.97
|Tate Ratledge
|Georgia
|4.98
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|5.01
|Aireontae Ersery
|Minnesota
|5.01
|Jackson Slater
|Sacramento State
Cornerbacks
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.28
|Maxwell Hairston
|Kentucky
|4.30
|Darien Porter
|Iowa State
|4.33
|Caleb Ransaw
|Tulane
|4.35
|Jacob Parrish
|Kansas State
|4.36
|Zah Frazier
|UTSA
|4.37
|Marques Sigle
|Kansas State
|4.38
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
Defensive End/Edge
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.47
|James Pearce
|Tennessee
|4.56
|Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma
|4.57
|Fadil Diggs
|Syracuse
|4.59
|Shemar Stewart
|Texas A&M
|4.60
|Jah Joyner
|Minnesota
|4.62
|Tyler Baron
|Miami
|4.67
|Jordan Burch
|Oregon
Linebackers
40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
|4.46
|Kain Medrano
|UCLA
|4.48
|Eugene Asante
|Auburn
|4.52
|Jihaad Campbell
|Alabama
|4.52
|Danny Stutsman
|Oklahoma
|4.53
|Nick Martin
|Oklahoma State
|4.56
|Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma State
|4.58
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|South Carolina
Who Has the Fastest 40-Yard Dash of All Time?
The 40-yard dash record belongs to current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in 2024.
