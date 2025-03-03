FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Who Was the Fastest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine? 40-Yard Dash Times

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Who Was the Fastest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine? 40-Yard Dash Times

The 2025 NFL Combine is over, providing drill results that could offer insight into potential draft picks.

One key drill is the 40-yard dash. Last year, Xavier Worthy set a Combine record with a 4.21-second run. While no one in this year's class matched that mark, several players stood out.

Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times from the 2025 NFL Combine.

Top 40-Yard Dash Times at 2025 NFL Combine

These are the fastest 40-yard dash times across all participants of the 2025 NFL Combine.

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
Position
College
4.28Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky
4.29Matthew GoldenWRTexas
4.30Darien Porter CBIowa State
4.30Don’t'e Thornton Jr. WR Tennessee
4.32Bhayshul TutenRBVirginia Tech
4.33Caleb RansawCBTulane
4.34Chimere DikeWRFlorida

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston was the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Top 40-Yard Dash Times By Position

These are the top 10 participants with the fastest 40-yard dash time in the 2025 NFL Combine, organized by position.

Running Backs

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.32Bhayshul TutenVirginia Tech
4.38Jaydon BlueTexas
4.39Brashard SmithSMU
4.40RJ HarveyUCF
4.41Montrell Johnson Jr.Florida
4.42Trevor EtienneGeorgia
4.43DJ GiddensKansas State

Wide Receivers

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.29Matthew GoldenTexas
4.30Dont'e ThorntonTennessee
4.34Chimere DikeFlorida
4.34Jaylin LaneVirginia Tech
4.36Arian SmithGeorgia
4.37Tai FeltonMaryland
4.37KeAndre Lambert-SmithAuburn

Tight Ends

40-Yard Dash Time
Players
School
4.63Terrance FergusonOregon
4.65Joshua SimonSouth Carolina
4.69C.J. DippreAlabama
4.70Thomas Fidone IINebraska
4.70Gavin BartholomewPittsburgh
4.71Harold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green
4.74Mitchell EvansNotre Dame

Quarterbacks

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.59Brady CookMissouri
4.63Tyler ShoughLouisville
4.76Seth HeniganMemphis

Offensive Lineman

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.84Jared WilsonGeorgia
4.91Armand MembouMissouri
4.95Jonah SavaiinaeaArizona
4.97Tate RatledgeGeorgia
4.98Will CampbellLSU
5.01Aireontae ErseryMinnesota
5.01Jackson SlaterSacramento State

Cornerbacks

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.28Maxwell HairstonKentucky
4.30Darien PorterIowa State
4.33Caleb RansawTulane
4.35Jacob ParrishKansas State
4.36Zah FrazierUTSA
4.37Marques SigleKansas State
4.38Nick EmmanworiSouth Carolina

Defensive End/Edge

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.47James PearceTennessee
4.56Collin OliverOklahoma
4.57Fadil DiggsSyracuse
4.59Shemar StewartTexas A&M
4.60Jah JoynerMinnesota
4.62Tyler BaronMiami
4.67Jordan BurchOregon

Linebackers

40-Yard Dash Time
Player
School
4.46Kain MedranoUCLA
4.48Eugene AsanteAuburn
4.52Jihaad CampbellAlabama
4.52Danny StutsmanOklahoma
4.53Nick MartinOklahoma State
4.56Collin OliverOklahoma State
4.58Demetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina

Who Has the Fastest 40-Yard Dash of All Time?

The 40-yard dash record belongs to current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in 2024.

You can find all the NFL Combine drill records at FanDuel Research.

Which NFL futures bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

