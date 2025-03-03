Who Was the Fastest Player at the 2025 NFL Combine? 40-Yard Dash Times

The 2025 NFL Combine is over, providing drill results that could offer insight into potential draft picks.

One key drill is the 40-yard dash. Last year, Xavier Worthy set a Combine record with a 4.21-second run. While no one in this year's class matched that mark, several players stood out.

Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times from the 2025 NFL Combine.

Top 40-Yard Dash Times at 2025 NFL Combine

These are the fastest 40-yard dash times across all participants of the 2025 NFL Combine.

40-Yard Dash Time Player Position College 4.28 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky 4.29 Matthew Golden WR Texas 4.30 Darien Porter CB Iowa State 4.30 Don’t'e Thornton Jr. WR Tennessee 4.32 Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech 4.33 Caleb Ransaw CB Tulane 4.34 Chimere Dike WR Florida View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston was the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Top 40-Yard Dash Times By Position

These are the top 10 participants with the fastest 40-yard dash time in the 2025 NFL Combine, organized by position.

Running Backs

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.32 Bhayshul Tuten Virginia Tech 4.38 Jaydon Blue Texas 4.39 Brashard Smith SMU 4.40 RJ Harvey UCF 4.41 Montrell Johnson Jr. Florida 4.42 Trevor Etienne Georgia 4.43 DJ Giddens Kansas State View Full Table ChevronDown

Wide Receivers

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.29 Matthew Golden Texas 4.30 Dont'e Thornton Tennessee 4.34 Chimere Dike Florida 4.34 Jaylin Lane Virginia Tech 4.36 Arian Smith Georgia 4.37 Tai Felton Maryland 4.37 KeAndre Lambert-Smith Auburn View Full Table ChevronDown

Tight Ends

40-Yard Dash Time Players School 4.63 Terrance Ferguson Oregon 4.65 Joshua Simon South Carolina 4.69 C.J. Dippre Alabama 4.70 Thomas Fidone II Nebraska 4.70 Gavin Bartholomew Pittsburgh 4.71 Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green 4.74 Mitchell Evans Notre Dame View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.59 Brady Cook Missouri 4.63 Tyler Shough Louisville 4.76 Seth Henigan Memphis

Offensive Lineman

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.84 Jared Wilson Georgia 4.91 Armand Membou Missouri 4.95 Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona 4.97 Tate Ratledge Georgia 4.98 Will Campbell LSU 5.01 Aireontae Ersery Minnesota 5.01 Jackson Slater Sacramento State View Full Table ChevronDown

Cornerbacks

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.28 Maxwell Hairston Kentucky 4.30 Darien Porter Iowa State 4.33 Caleb Ransaw Tulane 4.35 Jacob Parrish Kansas State 4.36 Zah Frazier UTSA 4.37 Marques Sigle Kansas State 4.38 Nick Emmanwori South Carolina View Full Table ChevronDown

Defensive End/Edge

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.47 James Pearce Tennessee 4.56 Collin Oliver Oklahoma 4.57 Fadil Diggs Syracuse 4.59 Shemar Stewart Texas A&M 4.60 Jah Joyner Minnesota 4.62 Tyler Baron Miami 4.67 Jordan Burch Oregon View Full Table ChevronDown

Linebackers

40-Yard Dash Time Player School 4.46 Kain Medrano UCLA 4.48 Eugene Asante Auburn 4.52 Jihaad Campbell Alabama 4.52 Danny Stutsman Oklahoma 4.53 Nick Martin Oklahoma State 4.56 Collin Oliver Oklahoma State 4.58 Demetrius Knight Jr. South Carolina View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Has the Fastest 40-Yard Dash of All Time?

The 40-yard dash record belongs to current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in 2024.

You can find all the NFL Combine drill records at FanDuel Research.

