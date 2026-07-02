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NBA

NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27: How Has This Offseason Impacted Title Odds?

What do the NBA title odds look like for next year (2026-27)?

NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27: How Has This Offseason Impacted Title Odds?
NBA

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack

What does the NBA Rookie of the Year odds market look like after the NBA Draft?

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack
NBA

NBA Draft First Round Recap: Every Pick From Round 1

NBA Draft recap. Every first-round selection made last night.

NBA Draft First Round Recap: Every Pick From Round 1
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to Miami Heat: Updated NBA Championship Odds & 26-27 Futures

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today! The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome

Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to Miami Heat: Updated NBA Championship Odds & 26-27 Futures
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks

2026 NBA Draft First Round mock with betting odds for the top picks.

NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks
NBA

When Is the NBA Draft? 2026 NBA Draft Order, Betting Odds

Everything you need to know for the 2026 NBA Draft -- schedule, betting odds and draft order.

When Is the NBA Draft? 2026 NBA Draft Order, Betting Odds
NBA

NBA Draft Odds 2026: Will AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Be the First Pick?

Who will be the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

NBA Draft Odds 2026: Will AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Be the First Pick?
NBA

NBA MVP Odds 2027: Who Are the NBA MVP Favorites for Next Year?

2027 NBA MVP odds.

NBA MVP Odds 2027: Who Are the NBA MVP Favorites for Next Year?
NBA

List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners

NBA Finals MVP winners by year.

List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners
NBA

List of All Time NBA Champions By Year

NBA Champions by year.

List of All Time NBA Champions By Year
NBA

NBA Finals Odds Next Year: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026-27 NBA Championship?

What do the NBA title odds look like for next year (2026-27)?

NBA Finals Odds Next Year: Who Are the Favorites to Win the 2026-27 NBA Championship?
NBA

Knicks vs Spurs Predictions NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Who Goes Over Their Point Total?

Game 5 odds for Knicks vs Spurs.

Knicks vs Spurs Predictions NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Who Goes Over Their Point Total?