NBA News

NBA MVP Betting: Can Devin Booker Enter The Chat?

NBA MVP Betting: Can Devin Booker Enter The Chat?

Many changes have taken place in Phoenix this offseason. Can they help Devin Booker capture his first NBA MVP award this season?

NBAGabriel Santiago
NBA MVP Betting: Will Nikola Jokic Win His Third MVP?

NBA MVP Betting: Will Nikola Jokic Win His Third MVP?

Coming off a title and a Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP. What needs to happen for Jokic to win the award for a third time?

NBAAidan Cotter
NBA MVP Betting: The Best Longshots to Consider

NBA MVP Betting: The Best Longshots to Consider

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is a longshot with +5000 odds to win MVP. Which other stars have an outside shot at taking home the NBA's most prestigious award this season?

NBAZack Bussiere
NBA Pacific Division Odds: Suns Rise to the Top, Lakers and Warriors In Pursuit

NBA Pacific Division Odds: Suns Rise to the Top, Lakers and Warriors In Pursuit

The Phoenix Suns have been active in the trade market over the last year, and their new-look roster is the favorite to win the Pacific Division. Can we find value on any other teams at FanDuel Sportsbook?

NBANicholas Vazquez
NBA MVP Betting: Is Anthony Edwards a Legitimate Longshot Candidate?

NBA MVP Betting: Is Anthony Edwards a Legitimate Longshot Candidate?

Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA's emerging superstars. After earning his first All-Star appearance last season, can Edwards take another leap and contend for the MVP award?

NBARiley Thomas
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Can Anyone Reach Wemby?

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Can Anyone Reach Wemby?

The NBA season is only a couple weeks away. Which rookie can turn heads this season and claim the Rookie of the Year trophy?

NBAAnnie Nader
NBA Northwest Division Best Bets: Jazz in the Groove, Thunder Claps With Flashy Core

NBA Northwest Division Best Bets: Jazz in the Groove, Thunder Claps With Flashy Core

The Northwest Division features a handful of young squads, including the Jazz, Trail Blazers, and Thunder. Which teams can improve their win totals and potentially contend with the Nuggets?

NBARiley Thomas
NBA MVP Betting: Can Donovan Mitchell Pounce Into the Race?

NBA MVP Betting: Can Donovan Mitchell Pounce Into the Race?

Donovan Mitchell enjoyed a career-best season with Cleveland in 2022-23, finishing sixth in the MVP voting. Can Mitchell take the next step, claiming his first MVP title?

NBARiley Thomas
NBA Atlantic Division Odds: Celtics Are Sizable Favorites Heading into the Season

NBA Atlantic Division Odds: Celtics Are Sizable Favorites Heading into the Season

The Celtics have run the Atlantic Division the last two seasons, and it looks like that won't be changing any time soon. Can anyone knock off the C's in their division this year?

NBAScott Edwards Jr.
NBA MVP Betting: Stephen Curry Eyes a Hat Trick

NBA MVP Betting: Stephen Curry Eyes a Hat Trick

Seven seasons have passed since Steph Curry won back-to-back MVP awards. What needs to happen for him to add another MVP to his trophy case?

NBAGabriel Santiago
NBA Western Conference Odds: Nuggets, Suns Are Co-Favorites Ahead of Several in the Mix

NBA Western Conference Odds: Nuggets, Suns Are Co-Favorites Ahead of Several in the Mix

The Nuggets are joined by the Suns atop the Western Conference odds after the big offseason Phoenix had. Who else is in consideration to walk away with the West's crown?

NBAScott Edwards Jr.
NBA MVP Betting: Can Damian Lillard Find New Heights in Milwaukee?

NBA MVP Betting: Can Damian Lillard Find New Heights in Milwaukee?

Most have Giannis Antetokounmpo tabbed as Milwaukee's hope for a 2023-24 NBA MVP award, but can his newly acquired teammate ascend to the top of the mountain in a new city?

NBAGabriel Santiago