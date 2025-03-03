2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Running Backs

When we did our deep-dive last week into which NFL Scouting Combine workouts matter for running backs, the two workouts that stood out most were the 40-yard dash and the broad jump.

The 2025 class obliterated both.

The 24 backs who ran the 40 were -- on average -- in the 67th percentile of weight-adjusted 40 among backs at the combine since 2010. Bhayshul Tuten led the way in the 98th percentile with a 4.32 40 at 206 pounds.

In the weight-adjusted broad jump, they were also in the 67th percentile on average with a whopping four players in at least the 96th percentile. Quinshon Judkins ranks fourth among all backs at the combine since 2010.

We knew this class was good coming in. "Good" appears to be a gross understatement.

We're going to run through the results of all running backs who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Running Backs

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Bhayshul Tuten 206 4.32 40.5 130 4.41 98.8% 96.6% 96.4% 19.2% Brashad Smith 194 4.39 32.5 117 87.3% 23.7% 26.3% Cam Skattebo 219 39.5 123 93.7% 78.4% Corey Kiner 209 4.57 19 37.7% 51.8% Damien Martinez 217 4.51 35 124 67.9% 57.3% 82.7% Devin Neal 213 4.58 37.5 124 38.0% 82.3% 81.5% DJ Giddens 212 4.43 39.5 130 4.33 88.2% 93.2% 96.9% 35.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

