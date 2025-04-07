TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, 40 Time, Combine Results, Top Comps

The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded in several positions, mainly the defensive line and running back spots. As seen in our Austin Swaim's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, he has 9 running backs among his top-100 ranked players.

Among those running backs, Swaim has two Ohio State tailbacks among his top six at the position. While TreVeyon Henderson may have slipped behind his former running mate Quinshon Judkins following the combine, Henderson still figures to be one of the top running backs on most boards.

Henderson didn't quite have the workload like you want to see from top running back prospects as he split time virtually his whole career at Ohio State. However, Henderson's elite talent was still on display since his true freshman season in 2021. Could his slide offer excellent value?

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Key Information

College: Ohio State

Age: 22.5

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 202

40-Yard Dash: 4.43

Vertical Leap: 38.5"

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: 10'8"

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: 104.9 (80th percentile)

Games Played: 47

2024 Rushing Attempts: 145

2024 Rushing Yards: 1,010

2024 Rushing Touchdowns: 10

2024 Receptions: 26

2024 Targets: 30

2024 Receiving Yards: 281

2024 Receiving Touchdowns: 1

TreVeyon Henderson Top Comparables

TreVeyon Henderson Scouting Report

Strengths

Perhaps the best burst through the hole in the class

Elite home run speed. Always a big play waiting to happen

Vision as a rusher consistently improved throughout college career

Solid contact balance

Excellent in blitz pick up in pass protection

Weaknesses

When his workload increases, there is a clear durability concern

Despite big plays in the passing game, Henderson has a limited route tree

Vision at the line of scrimmage could still use work

Lacks consistent production as a workhorse tailback

Any team in the NFL would love to have a player with Henderson's big-play ability. He can truly take it the distance in almost any scenario. Even the recent example of the 2025 College Football Playoff this was on full display, for Henderson took a screen pass 75 yards to the end zone with 16 seconds remaining in the first half against Texas.

This was something we saw throughout his entire collegiate career. Even one of Henderson's first touches in his debut as a Buckeye in 2021 was a 70-yard touchdown off of a swing pass.

When Henderson sees a hole, there's no hesitation with an elite burst. This goes hand-in-hand with his excellent top-end speed, highlighted by his 4.43 40-yard dash.

His vision steadily improved at Ohio State, especially in the second level. However, he still shows impatience from time to time at the line of scrimmage. For example, Henderson fails at times to let holes develop, taking it to the outside too quickly.

He's not a one-trick pony as a rusher, though. His 202-pound frame still brings solid physicality along with good contact balance. Henderson is fully capable of breaking tackles. We further see his physicality when he takes on blitzes in pass protection, which is another major strength.

The clear concern for Henderson's professional career is his health. He played in only 8 and 10 games in 2022 and 2023, leading to under 1,000 rushing yards in both seasons. When Henderson approached a workhorse role, injuries usually followed.

Overall, he feels like a prospect who needs to end up in the right situation. A workhorse role could mean shaky health. However, a backfield by committee should mean success -- similar to what we saw in 2024 at Ohio State.

Most of our player comparisons listed all-around backs with great speed. Jahmyr Gibbs is another name that's been tossed around, but Henderson isn't quite the receiver that Gibbs was out of college. He has a pretty limited route tree, but Gibbs' path to success could be what Henderson is looking for.

Joining a backfield that can rotate running backs would be ideal. It would keep Henderson fresh, meaning more speed. His injury history would be less of a concern. Plus, it can cover up some of Henderson's weaknesses as a rusher -- including running between the tackles at times.

Due to his need for an ideal fit, Henderson's slight slide makes sense. However, NFL.com still has him in the 92nd percentile of athleticism score for his position (first in the class). His big-play ability will still probably earn a second-day selection.

