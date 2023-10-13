FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NFL News

Sports Betting Podcast: Sunday Night Football Preview, Giants at Bills

Sports Betting Podcast: Sunday Night Football Preview, Giants at Bills

With several key injuries on both sides, how should we approach player props for the Buffalo Bills hosting the New York Giants?

NFLTom Vecchio
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 6 International Series (Ravens at Titans)

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 6 International Series (Ravens at Titans)

Zay Flowers' electric rookie season could burst to a new level in London on Sunday. Who else should we consider for single-game FanDuel lineups?

NFLAustin Swaim
4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 6

4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 6

Trevor Lawrence and his top two receivers make for a great stacking option in Week 6. Which other stacks should we roster in our DFS tournament lineups on FanDuel this week?

NFLNicholas Vazquez
Fantasy Football: 5 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Exploit in Week 6

Fantasy Football: 5 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Exploit in Week 6

Jakobi Meyers could thrive in a revenge spot against New England's J.C. Jackson. Which other receiver/cornerback matchups should you target in Week 6?

NFLAidan Cotter
NFL Games This Week: Odds, Predictions, Picks, TV Info & More – Week 6

NFL Games This Week: Odds, Predictions, Picks, TV Info & More – Week 6

Get ready for Week 6 of NFL action! Find odds, picks, streaming info, and start times in this ultimate guide.

NFLData Skrive
NFL Week 6 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

NFL Week 6 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

FanDuel Research's experts give you their picks for Week 6 of the NFL season. Where can you find betting value in this week's San Francisco-Cleveland matchup?

NFLScott Edwards Jr.
Sunday Night Football Preview: Can Giants Avoid a Beatdown From the Bills?

Sunday Night Football Preview: Can Giants Avoid a Beatdown From the Bills?

The Giants have a lengthy injury report for Sunday night's clash against the Bills. Can New York avoid another blowout loss?

NFLRiley Thomas
Up & Adams: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Up & Adams: Friday, October 13th, 2023

On Friday's episode of Up and Adams on FanDuel TV, Kay is joined by Chris Johnson, Joy Taylor, and Deestroying.

NFLFanDuel TV
NFL Week 6 Betting Picks

NFL Week 6 Betting Picks

In Week 6, the Saints will take a short flight to Houston for an interconference clash. How should you bet that game, and which other NFL contests at FanDuel Sportsbook are worth a look?

NFLGabriel Santiago
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 6

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 6

DeVonta Smith has a big role and the Eagles have a high team total this week. Which other NFL player props should you consider on FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend?

NFLTom Vecchio
Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 6 Player Props and MLB ALCS and NLCS Previews

Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 6 Player Props and MLB ALCS and NLCS Previews

Which NFL player props stand out in Week 6? JJ Zachariason joins Covering the Spread to discuss that before Rob Friedman previews the pitching matchups in the ALCS and NLCS.

NFLJim Sannes
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/13/23

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/13/23

Which wide receivers have the best fantasy football playoff schedule? Is Brian Robinson in trouble? Is Brock Purdy legit? JJ talks about those topics -- and more -- on this week’s mailbag episode.

NFLJJ Zachariason