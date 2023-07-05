FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Japanese Grand Prix Win Simulations: How Much Should We Downgrade Red Bull?

Japanese Grand Prix Win Simulations: How Much Should We Downgrade Red Bull?

Max Verstappen and Red Bull finally struggled last week in Singapore. Does that open the door for a second consecutive non-Red Bull victory as F1 heads to Suzuka?

F1Jim Sannes
Singapore Grand Prix Win Simulations: Is Sergio Perez Fully Back?

Singapore Grand Prix Win Simulations: Is Sergio Perez Fully Back?

Sergio Perez has seen an up-tick in his form since the summer break. What should we expect from him in this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix?

F1Jim Sannes
Dutch Grand Prix Simulations: Can Carlos Sainz Get Back on Track?

Dutch Grand Prix Simulations: Can Carlos Sainz Get Back on Track?

Carlos Sainz has just one finish better than eighth in the past four races. Can he right the ship and snag a top-six finish at the Dutch Grand Prix?

F1Jim Sannes

Recent F1 News

Qatar Grand Prix Win Simulations: Can We Go Back to Ferrari?

Qatar Grand Prix Win Simulations: Can We Go Back to Ferrari?

McLaren stole the show behind Max Verstappen in Japan. Can Ferrari battle back with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in Qatar?

F1Jim Sannes
Italian Grand Prix Simulations: Can Ferrari Put a Full Race Together?

Italian Grand Prix Simulations: Can Ferrari Put a Full Race Together?

Carlos Sainz held on for a fifth-place finish last week in the Netherlands. Can he pull out another good run in Ferrari's homeland for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza?

F1Jim Sannes
Belgian Grand Prix Simulations: Can Daniel Ricciardo Earn Points at AlphaTauri?

Belgian Grand Prix Simulations: Can Daniel Ricciardo Earn Points at AlphaTauri?

Daniel Ricciardo had impressive speed in his AlphaTauri debut in Hungary. Can he push for a top-10 finish in this week's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa?

F1Jim Sannes
Hungarian Grand Prix Simulations: What Should We Expect From Daniel Ricciardo?

Hungarian Grand Prix Simulations: What Should We Expect From Daniel Ricciardo?

Daniel Ricciardo makes his AlphaTauri debut this weekend at the Hungaroring. What are realistic expectations for Ricciardo and others in the Hungarian Grand Prix?

F1Jim Sannes
Formula 1 Betting: British Grand Prix Odds

Formula 1 Betting: British Grand Prix Odds

Which drivers are expected to contend for a win at Sunday's British Grand Prix, according to the Formula 1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

F1Scott Edwards Jr.