2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Are Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe Going in the First?

We're two days out from the 2025 NFL Draft. From postseason exhibition events to the NFL Scouting Combine to pro days, we've made it through professional sports' most intense, scrutinized job interview.

While the top of the draft is becoming more crystalized by the hour, some of the drafts most polarizing prospects -- namely at quarterback -- could end up in several different locations as we approach Thursday. It feels like the Super Bowl ended yesterday, but this is my final mock draft with up-to-the-minute thoughts.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock? Well, the NFL Draft has become a signature event in sports betting, too. NFL Draft odds are already up for first-round picks, first positions selected by over 20 teams, and certain marquee players' landing spots.

My top 100 big board is final -- and at least 12 deep at every position. Intel has been gathered. Trade ideas are shifting from dreams to substantiated rumors. Let's dive in.

2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Far be it from me to argue with oddsmakers' 99.5% implied probability here.

The Tennessee Titans need a franchise quarterback after Will Levis' charades proved more concerning than convincing. This draft's best option is Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, which is why he's -20000 to go No. 1 overall, per FanDuel's NFL Draft odds.

I've cemented this pick since the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson after Ward's pro day. Tennessee is closed for business and should shift their attention to WR or EDGE on Day 2.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

An underdog to go No. 2 less than two weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns seem to have fallen in love with Travis Hunter.

Of course, I've dubbed Hunter the potential Shohei Ohtani of American football after his dominant, two-way, Heisman Trophy-winning season for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.

From a football perspective, the Browns are a perfect spot for him. He'll be the 1A to Jerry Jeudy's 1B in Cleveland's receiving corps, and Denzel Ward allows for him to not have to operate as a lockdown corner. He can just moonlight in key spots.

Don't get it twisted. Hunter loves the spotlight, and the money's at receiver. Cleveland gets a likable superstar to help erase the stain Deshaun Watson's contract left on the franchise.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

If I was in Joe Schoen's position of needing to win for my job, I'd trade this pick. Abdul Carter is one of two generational prospects in this draft, though, so keeping him isn't a "bad" move at all.

The New York Giants have Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns as rushers, so Carter doesn't plug an immediate need the way a franchise quarterback would. According to their Wilson signing, one just isn't available.

By now, you've likely seen bits of Carter's insane highlight reel with the Penn State Nittany Lions. His size, speed, and experience at off-ball linebacker all scream Micah Parsons 2.0 from the same school.

He's -850 to go No. 3 overall because he's a top-two player in the draft at a marquee position. Any other team in the league with any combination of existing EDGE talent would still make this pick. Will someone trade up to do so?

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The most shocking development after the combine has been the New England Patriots' infatuation with Will Campbell.

Left tackle is the Pats' most pressing need, so that's not the surprising part. After Campbell's arms measured just 32.6" at the combine, it was almost a given he'd drop. That's shorter than every Pro Bowl tackle in the last 20 years, so there's no precedent for a high-level tackle with his wingspan.

New England doesn't seem to care. Campbell is -750 to go fourth overall.

They're admittedly just in a tough spot. There's no reason a team would want to leap the teams picking fifth of sixth. The Patriots really have no choice but to stay here and fill that hole.

Oh, darn. It's with a guy who allowed just 18 pressures (second-fewest in FBS) in the heart of the SEC last year for the LSU Tigers. Campbell is still a really, really good tackle prospect.

5. Chicago Bears (via Jacksonville)

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Connecting rumors of a team trading up for Ashton Jeanty and the Jacksonville Jaguars' desire to trade back, the Chicago Bears might be willing to take the bait and jump to No. 5.

Ben Johnson would love to add the best pure rusher in the draft to his new-look offense in the Windy City. Jeanty's 2024 season was historic as he bounced off gang tackles for the Boise State Broncos to the point where he's currently off the board in FanDuel's top-10 pick market.

That's because his floor seems to be No. 10 for this Bears team -- without a trade -- that significantly upgraded its interior offensive line early in free agency. I've seen Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland mocks, but Cole Kmet has been no slouch at the rare times Chicago's passing offense has been clicking.

Jeanty is one fewer excuse for Caleb Williams and provides that every-down physicality that Johnson got from David Montgomery in Motown.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Las Vegas Raiders's choice has been a total enigma for me -- especially never buying a Jeanty connection with such a depleted roster.

However, the one name that could make sense if the top five shakes out this way is Mason Graham. He was among those at Las Vegas' trip to Top Golf, which is the trendy, new way to do pre-draft visits it appears.

Las Vegas isn't going to contend in their mighty division in 2025, so Pete Carroll and John Spytek add a high-character beast in the trenches. Graham's tape is nearly spotless with elite hand placement and an innate sense for where to be against the rush.

An optimal strategy might be trying to trade back and secure Jahdae Barron at their greatest place of need, but it sounds like they're sticking and picking. They'll have a field day on Day 2 in terms of finding offensive weapons.

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

To me, the New York Jets could want Armand Membou above all to pair with last year's first-rounder, Olu Fashunu, at tackle for the next decade.

Intel just isn't trending that way. The one name consistently linked to the Jets is Tyler Warren to potentially become their first Pro Bowl tight end since 1988. This team hasn't had an elite tight end in my entire life.

After trading Davante Adams, the team could also use a reliable No. 2 option for Justin Fields, who they seem committed to as a 26-year-old who has shown promise.

Though not nearly the blocker at this stage, Warren's bulldozer-like skills in space and insane, athletic catch radius reminds me a lot of George Kittle. He's easily my TE1 in the class and fits the Jets' new physical culture under Aaron Glenn.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers need an EDGE. It ended up being a challenging offseason for one, but they'll still get a solid contributor at No. 8.

Jalon Walker is still a combo player on my board. At 6'1", he doesn't have prototypical EDGE size. He's just a 'dog who's versatile in an NFL world that gets messy with injuries and different alignment packages.

He terrorized two tackle prospects in this draft with four sacks in the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns, and his character reports are, according to those close to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Carolina secures a high-floor helper for a pass rush that had the league's second-worst win rate a year ago.

9. New Orleans Saints

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Don't forget the New Orleans Saints don't have a sane, rational human being at the helm.

Mickey Loomis hasn't traded back since 2007, but if there's a cap-strapped team that should do so, it's NOLA. That's especially the case when ESPN's Adam Schefter thinks they're "hot and heavy" for QB Jaxson Dart.

Instead, Loomis is going to stay at No. 9 and, in my opinion, reach -- even though Mykel Williams solves a great position of need. Georgia's Williams is a high-character athletic freak with perhaps the best size (6'5") and arm length (34.4") of any of the top rushers.

The Saints are +170 to take a defensive lineman or EDGE rusher with their first pick. Graham is a possibility if he falls, but Shemar Stewart is also the freak athlete New Orleans tends to target in the front seven.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Chicago)

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The idea that you'd take Tetairoa McMillan in the top 10 is kind of insane to me, but this isn't poor work by James Gladstone and Liam Coen if it shakes out this way.

Coen's reported desire to get a wide receiver like Mike Evans gets fulfilled while the Jags pick up and extra pick or two for sliding back.

There's no doubt that Jacksonville needs help for Trevor Lawrence on the outside after Christian Kirk and Evan Engram were sent packing earlier this offseason. Rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. showed the ability to line up anywhere, so a boundary receiver that specializes in jump balls to compliment him makes a lot of sense.

Jacksonville is probably looking to trade back because they could do a lot of different things at No. 10. Both line-of-scrimmage units and cornerback also need a ton of work.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

This most recent wave of pre-draft news worked well for the San Francisco 49ers.

They get to select Armand Membou, who is a picture-perfect fit in the team's zone running scheme. He's an artist on the perimeter in the run game with one of the best ever, Trent Williams, on the other side to teach him pass protection.

Membou, Campbell, Williams and Tristan Wirfs are the only four offensive tackles in combine history to weigh north of 315 pounds, run a sub-5.00 40-yard dash, and jump at least 30" on the vert. We're talking historical athleticism with the former Missouri Tigers right tackle.

Because his college exposure is solely on the right side, he may not be the best fit for some teams. He's a perfect one for the Niners, who still have 10 picks left after this one.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

While the Dallas Cowboys don't often go out of their way to hide intent, all intel leads to the same place.

Dallas is intent on getting CeeDee Lamb help on the perimeter with this first pick. If Tetairoa McMillan indeed goes to the Jags, local Texas product Matthew Golden has been equally connected to the team -- even if I think he's much worse of a fit with Lamb.

It's still not hard to argue the 'Boys aren't getting the better receiver of the two. Ranked 17th overall on my board, Golden's ability to glide through change of direction and separate downfield remind me of Chris Olave.

A team that always drafts soundly, the Cowboys don't have a true immediate need but could use help in different spots. My mock draft could absolutely look dumb if they surprisingly end up opting for a guard (Grey Zabel) or corner (Jahdae Barron) instead.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

When Terron Armstead retired, the offensive tackle market became that much more scarce.

The Miami Dolphins may not be able to slot Kelvin Banks Jr. as a no-doubt left tackle on Day 1, but Miami also needs help at guard even if he has to kick in there initially. Banks has athletic gifts and significant experience to play left tackle, flashing his unusual agility and great IQ against the rush repeatedly on tape. He's my No. 15 overall player.

I've been higher on Banks than most throughout this entire process, but sure enough, the draft analysts arrive in Green Bay, and the Banks-to-Miami connection is full steam ahead. PFF's Dalton Wasserman agrees.

Miami has cap issues to the point where they'll need all 10 picks in this draft. Banks Jr. is an awesome start to rebuilding their offensive line, secondary, and linebacking corps this weekend.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

After diving deeper into this class of tight ends, I wonder if teams ended up with my conclusion. It's a pretty underwhelming group.

I love undersized underdog Harold Fannin Jr. on Day 2, but this class dries up quickly after Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. The Indianapolis Colts' one true need is at tight end, and Jeanty going to the Bears works out well for them. The Ringer's Todd McShay reported Chicago might be planning to go tight end at No. 10.

Loveland isn't my favorite prospect, but he is a large target with a truly elite release at the line of scrimmage. While contested-catch situations aren't his strength, having guys like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs already helps alleviate those concerns.

Indianapolis really starts to scramble if the tight ends are gone. Tyler Booker isn't a natural fit in their zone scheme, and he'd have to flip to the right side. They signed Cam Bynum in free agency at safety. They're praying Warren or Loveland drops.

15. Green Bay Packers (via Atlanta)

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Via the odds at FanDuel, cornerback is the most interesting "first taken" positional market. I've got Will Johnson cashing as a -170 favorite over Jahdae Barron with this trade-up scenario.

I've mocked Johnson to the Green Bay Packers as high as No. 9, but to me, Green Bay enters this draft with one true need -- and tons of options to fill it. I've got 10 corners in my top 53.

If the Packers are comfortable with Johnson's medical oddities, his length and scheme versatility are an amazing fit for most teams -- especially one that might cut ties with Jaire Alexander later in the draft.

The Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 are extremely live to take Johnson, and Green Bay doesn't have many needs. I think they let the third-rounder go and secure him.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona)

Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The NFL should be terrified of Howie Roseman's war chest. He's got 20 picks in the next two years and not anywhere close to the roster spots to house them.

Roseman routinely targets freaks in the front seven, so I've got him getting hyper-aggressive to move in front of the Cincinnati Bengals for Walter Nolen.

Nolen is one of the class's greatest swings at upside. His first step and lateral agility are just simply quicker than Mason Graham or any other defensive tackle. There are just routine lapses in fundamentals, issues with his gameplan as a rusher, and a few character whispers here and there.

That's a pretty similar description to what Jalen Carter faced in 2023, and he's become a top-10 defender in the NFL under Vic Fangio and the Philadelphia Eagles' infrastructure.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

I've been preaching this in my mock for weeks. You have to understand how the Bengals draft.

They don't move. They don't take risks with small-school prospects. The Mike Green rumors at No. 17 are baffling to me -- even if Green led FBS in sacks (17.0) a year ago and would be a dynamic pairing with Trey Hendrickson.

Duke Tobin might have tipped his hand on Monday, saying that "traits and instincts" were far more valuable than production for an EDGE. If you only care about those two things, workout warrior Shemar Stewart is your guy despite just 4.5 sacks in three years for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Still, Stewart might be the class' best run defender at the position, so he's a high-floor contributor to help Cincinnati get more stops.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

At FanDuel, the Seattle Seahawks are favored to take an offensive linemen (-120) despite two fairly entrenched tackles. Grey Zabel is an easy place to swallow the chalk in mocks.

The North Dakota State alum had the versatility to play four different positions in college, but he'll play inside with 32" arms as a pro.

Still, he was one of the Senior Bowl's biggest winners in practice and was voted as the week's most impressive player by scouts.

Seahawks fans might be hopeful for a receiver, but they could use an upgrade at all three interior spots. I wish all mock picks were this easy.

With four other picks in the top 100, expect those wideouts to come on Day 2.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the trade-out spot if a team is looking to snipe a quarterback, but it just isn't sound like they'll need to leap this high.

Tampa likely is going defense with this first pick after reinforcing the offensive line in recent years. They also continue to crush it with late-round skill players like Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan.

Interestingly, Jihaad Campbell is the betting favorite for this pick when reading the tea leaves. With Jalon Walker long gone, linebacker is +175 for Tampa's first choice compared to +155 for any other defensive linemen or EDGE.

If the Bucs are comfortable with Campbell's shoulder injury, he's a speedy off-ball linebacker with versatility to rush the passer. After a bit of searching in 2024, here's your Devin White replacement.

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Sean Payton marches to the beat of his own drum, so it's not insane he could leave Omarion Hampton on the board for a running back similar to Reggie Bush, TreyVeon Henderson.

Still, Hampton is -400 to come off the board as the next back behind Jeanty, and he's -1500 to be a first-rounder. The Denver Broncos have to be interested.

Denver is looking to build around Bo Nix after their second-ranked schedule-adjusted defense got even better in free agency. They lost Javonte Williams in free agency, which might be addition by subtraction.

Another North Carolina Tar Heels running back is great value to take Williams' place. Emeka Egbuka is another possibility at No. 20, but Denver might be trying to move up for a tight end, too. They can outbid Indianapolis with 10 picks.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This wasn't a realistic scenario as much as two weeks ago, so the Pittsburgh Steelers have probably had to cram months' worth of preparation into a small window to find out if Shedeur Sanders can be their franchise quarterback.

One of the most polarizing draft prospects ever, Sanders' slide appears to be real. He's lengthened to +155 to go top 10, which is moving by the hour. Some are concerned about his lack of arm strength and tendency to roam in the pocket.

Ranked No. 9 overall on my board, I don't think teams are giving Sanders enough credit for overcoming FBS' worst rushing offense and poor pass protection for two years to produce as he did in Boulder.

Mike Tomlin and Shedeur apparently have mutual interest, so while Pittsburgh might have loved to move down, I think they leap on this opportunity to send Aaron Rodgers to the retirement home.

The Steelers aren't armed with picks to win a bidding war, but they'll take him if they can. It sounds like the Giants, Browns, and Saints are cooling quickly on Prime's kid.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

This is a no-brainer for both parties.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recruited Kenneth Grant, and a reunion could be worthwhile when the Los Angeles Chargers' front seven is mostly devoid of talent.

I've cooled on Grant a bit from a mediocre pre-draft process, including never making it to the combine before a disappointing pro day. I also see inconsistent technique and minimal upside to rush the passer -- even as a nose tackle.

L.A.'s key weakness last year was a lack of guys to strike fear into the opposing offense. Grant's size does do that, and Chargers DC Jesse Minter is the perfect person to get the most out of him as he did Teair Tart a year ago.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said he'd be surprised if this wasn't the pick should Grant be available.

23. Atlanta Falcons (via Green Bay)

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

This is masterful work by the Atlanta Falcons, who have only five draft choices and have opened more holes than they've solved this offseason.

Atlanta moves back to No. 23 and gets Mike Green, who they might have taken at No. 15. They'll probably pick up a third-rounder from Green Bay for their trouble.

I mentioned Green led the FBS in sacks for the Marshall Thundering Herd last season, and he dominated the Senior Bowl to the point where he left before the game. That first-round check was cashed.

Green's off-the-field issues arose entering the combine, but the Falcons are reportedly comfortable with where he stands. They get a high-upside replacement for Matt Judon.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (via Minnesota)

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

I know the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl, but they're still in a great spot entering 2025.

With a young, loaded defense, retooling the offensive line is the sole mission for K.C., and they've got 10 picks to do it. I've got only six true offensive tackles ranked in my top-90 players, and we've met just three so far.

Josh Simmons is an amazing fit for the Chiefs, so they move in front of the Houston Texans to get him. Analysts aren't sure he'll be all the way back from a patellar tendon injury to start 2025, but K.C. signed Jaylon Moore to stop the bleeding at left tackle for now.

When healthy, Simmons' frame and tape have fewer questions to play the blind side than Campbell, Membou, or Banks. The Chiefs are probably more than happy to give up a pick to potentially find Patrick Mahomes' bodyguard.

25. Houston Texans

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

I'm not sure the Texans were going tackle anyway.

Tyler Booker is linked to Houston through just about every channel, and it makes sense. While the Texans traded Laremy Tunsil, they signed veterans Cam Robinson and Trent Brown in free agency at tackle. 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher is still in the room, too.

Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson came over from Seattle off an atrocious year as a depth piece, but Booker is still a perfect scheme fit as a powerful, responsible left guard to improve C.J. Stroud's protection. His character reports are also universally beloved.

Reuniting Emeka Egbuka with Stroud has to be tempting in this spot, but Booker is the end of the line if you want a no-doubt starter at guard from the 2025 NFL Draft.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Les Snead and Sean McVay will salsa into their press conference if the draft plays out this way.

I've seen Jahdae Barron mocked as high as No. 6, and he's my 11th-ranked overall player. In a zone scheme, Barron has unusual flexibility to play outside, at nickel, or at safety with similar ability. I think he's the best corner in the draft.

However, oddsmakers believe Johnson goes before him, and there's a weird run of teams that aren't in the corner business this early. The second-round depth at the position also provides hope to wait. That could force the 2025 All-American into the Los Angeles Rams' lap.

On Monday's Covering the Spread, I gave out the Rams to take a corner at No. 26. If Barron is off the board, Maxwell Hairston is a similar speedy product who will fit well.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Breer reported that the Baltimore Ravens are likely just sitting to wait and see which of Tyler Booker and Malaki Starks drops in their lap.

Yep.

That's why Eric DeCosta's Ravens are perennially loaded. They never force anything and can allow the board to dictate which of two-to-three miniature needs can be addressed. EDGE joins guard and safety in that realm, but Starks is a no-brainer if he slides to No. 28.

While Baltimore's early secondary issues were addressed with Kyle Hamilton sliding into a coverage role, they'd ideally like Hamilton to be the versatile rover that made him great. The draft's best center fielder with elite ball skills and hip movement can do just that.

With 11 picks in this draft, I wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens moved up for him.

28. Detroit Lions

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

It's got to be a bit unnerving for the Detroit Lions that their biggest need has players sliding up the board. We saw this defensive front plummet when Aidan Hutchinson was injured last season.

I still think a deep defensive tackle class drops Derrick Harmon into the late 20s -- and I love him. He's my 13th-ranked player after leading FBS in pressures by a defensive tackle (55). He's a much higher threat as a pass-rusher than Nolen or Grant at this stage.

Detroit is set offensively outside of maybe a depth piece on their offensive line. There's no doubt what sent them home, either.

Both of the Lions' first two picks likely address EDGE and defensive tackle in some order. Harmon is too much value to pass up at this point. For what it's worth, he's a Detroit native, too.

29. New Orleans Saints (via Washington)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Though the Washington Commanders aren't chock full of needs, they have only five picks. I've got them picking up another by sliding back 11 spots with the always-aggressive Saints. Loomis gets to have his cake and eat it, too.

Jaxson Dart is -750 to go in the first round, so a presumptive slide for him and Shedeur Sanders hasn't hit sportsbooks yet. The Giants, Jets, Raiders, Steelers and Saints have all done varying levels of work with Dart, but New Orleans' interest seems special.

Dart's top comparison in my colleague Jim Sannes' analytical model is Jalen Hurts, who new Saints coach Kellen Moore just helped win a Super Bowl. It goes further; Dart says he models his game after the Eagles' QB.

Derek Carr's reported shoulder injury only adds fuel to this fire.

Oddsmakers still have faith in Sanders and Dart going earlier, but New Orleans and Pittsburgh do the unthinkable in this mock by securing franchise quarterbacks in the 20s. I'd personally rank all three of this year's top quarterbacks above Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix from 2024.

30. Buffalo Bills

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Buffalo Bills could strike out entirely if the top defensive tackles and corners all go before No. 30. That's probably why Carson Schwesinger rumors have popped up to potentially select the draft's second-best inside linebacker.

However, they'll sprint to the podium if Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is available. It's not unthinkable that Hairston goes as high as No. 19 after a tremendous offseason where he starred at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine.

Like Barron, scheme flexibility is the name of the game for him. He's comfortable in man or zone coverage with evolving ball skills to match his innate ability to be in the right position.

Buffalo's needs could be as simple as "dudes on defense to help Josh Allen." Best defender available is a much better idea here than Schwesinger.

31. Minnesota Vikings (via Kansas City)

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

There's no team in the draft starved for picks like the Minnesota Vikings. They may move all the way into the second round with only four total picks entering Thursday.

Picking up at least one from the Chiefs is a decent start, and they fulfill what is -- by far -- their biggest need exiting free agency. Minnesota signed a pair of corners to replace a departing Stephon Gilmore, but their safety room is a mess outside of an aging Harrison Smith.

Nick Emmanwori lasting this long would be a bit surprising, but the Jaguars and Cowboys taking receivers would shift a lot of defenders down a bit. While Emmanwori's absurd combine performance shouldn't totally overshadow stiffness in coverage on tape, his potential as a jack-of-all-trades safety is special.

Brian Flores would love to get creative with a guy that plays this well in the box.

32. Arizona Cardinals (via Philadelphia)

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

It's not as bad of a draft-capital deficit for the Arizona Cardinals as the Vikings, but if Roseman offers a ransom, the Cardinals should take it.

That's especially the case if they can land James Pearce Jr. at No. 32. Without any lens into potential character concerns, I've got Pearce Jr. ranked as my No. 12 overall player just from the tape he put out there via 7.5 sacks in 2024 for the Tennessee Volunteers.

For him to only be -160 to be a first-round pick, there has to be some legitimacy to those concerns. He was phenomenal at the combine with the production box checked, and his 6'5" frame isn't down on size like Mike Green or Donovan Ezeiruaku from this same position.

Arizona hosted him on a top-30 visit, so if they like him and pick up a haul, that's a great night for the NFC West's dark horse.

