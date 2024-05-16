Adebayo reportedly intends to agree to a three-year max extension worth $166 million. The deal would keep the All-Defensive center in Miami through the 2028-29 season.

Adebayo, the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has spent his entire seven-season career with the Heat. In those seven seasons he has made the All-Star team three times, including each of the past two seasons.

Adebayo appeared in 71 games for the Heat last season, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He made All-Defense First Team for the first time in his career and finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.