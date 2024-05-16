NBA Lineups - Fantasy, DFS & Depth Chart Changes
Heat and Bam Adebayo agree to 3-year, $166 million extension
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo intends to sign a three-year extension worth $166 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
What It Means
Adebayo reportedly intends to agree to a three-year max extension worth $166 million. The deal would keep the All-Defensive center in Miami through the 2028-29 season.
Adebayo, the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has spent his entire seven-season career with the Heat. In those seven seasons he has made the All-Star team three times, including each of the past two seasons.
Adebayo appeared in 71 games for the Heat last season, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He made All-Defense First Team for the first time in his career and finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.
Celtics list Kristaps Porzingis (foot) questionable for Game 4 on Friday
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (foot) is questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
What It Means
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a 'real doubt' doubt that Porzingis will play again during the finals, but the door technically remains open after he was listed as questionable for Game 4. Porzingis was also listed as questionable for Game 3 before being downgraded to out. Expect an update closer to the start of Game 4 on Friday.
With Porzingis sidelined in Game 3, Xavier Tillman played his first minutes of the final, recording three points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 11.2 minutes played.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis (calf) to play off bench in Game 1 Thursday; Al Horford to start at center
The Boston Celtics will not start Kristaps Porzingis (calf) in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania reports.
What It Means
Porzingis may not have a minutes restriction in his return to the court, but the Celtics will still have him play off of the bench for Game 1 of the Finals. Al Horford will get the start in his stead, as he has done since the end of April.
Horford is projected for 21.3 FanDuel points in tonight's tilt, with 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Porzingis was initially projected for 34.6 FanDuel points over 29.2 minutes of action, but could see less work than expected if he's playing off the bench.
Luka Doncic (knee/ankle) available for Mavericks' Tuesday Game 4 matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (knee/ankle) will play in Tuesday's Game 4 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
What It Means
Doncic was expected to play after he was able to suit up in Game 3 with his questionable designation. In 41.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 58.6 FanDuel points.
Doncic's current projection includes 29.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.
Pacers starting Ben Sheppard for injured Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard is starting in Saturday's Game 3 lineup against the Boston Celtics.
What It Means
Sheppard will make his first playoff start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was held out with a hamstring injury. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Sheppard to score 15.7 FanDuel points.
Sheppard's current projection includes 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton aggravates hamstring injury
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton aggravated a left hamstring injury in Thursday's Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
What It Means
Haliburton exited late in the third quarter on Thursday night. "We hope that this is a very short-term aggravation," Carlisle said. Haliburton missed 10 games in January with a left hamstring issue, so his status is in doubt for Game 3 on Saturday in Indiana. If he can't play, there will likely be more opportunities for Pascal Siakam, TJ McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard.
numberFire's models project Haliburton for 35.7 minutes and 44.5 FanDuel points in Game 3.
Mike Conley (Achilles) starting for Wolves in Game 6; Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting Thursday
The Minnesota Timberwolves listed Mike Conley (Achilles) as a starter for Game 6 of their playoff series with the Denver Nuggets Thursday.
What It Means
Conley sat out Game 5 with an Achilles injury, but has been given the go-ahead to play against Denver in Game 6. He'll slot back into the starting five while Nickeil Alexander-Walker sits.
Conley is projected for 27.6 FanDuel points in 31.5 minutes of action tonight, with 11.1 points, 3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker to play off of Wolves' bench in Game 6 Thursday
The Minnesota Timberwolves did not list Nickeil Alexander-Walker as a starter for Game 6 of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
What It Means
Alexander-Walker joined the starting five for Game 5 while Mike Conley sat with an Achilles injury, but will retreat to the bench tonight with Conley back in the lineup. The 25-year-old had a solid night as a starter despite the loss, accumulating 28.9 FanDuel points.
He's projected for just 18.2 FanDuel points off the bench in this one, with 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 25.1 minutes.
Josh Giddey playing off Thunder's bench on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is not starting in Wednesday's Game 5 contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
What It Means
Giddey will play with Oklahoma City's second unit after Isaiah Joe was included in Game 5's starting five.
In 159 playoff minutes, Giddey has accounted for 0.90 FanDuel points per minute and a 22.1% usage rate.
Thunder starting Isaiah Joe on Wednesday, Josh Giddey to second unit
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Wednesday's Game 5 lineup against the Dallas Mavericks.
What It Means
Joe will make his first playoff start this season after Josh Giddey was given a bench role due to his ineffectiveness.
In 122 postseason minutes, Joe has produced 0.69 FanDuel points per minute and a 16.6% usage rate.