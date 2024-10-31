World Series Odds, Picks, and Predictions
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Yankees Lead the Way
Which teams are among the favorites to win the 2025 World Series?
World Series Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Yankees
Can the red-hot Freddie Freeman help the Dodgers close out the World Series? Which bets stand out in Game 5 on Wednesday?
World Series Game 4 Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Yankees
The Dodgers have a chance to sweep the Yankees in the World Series tonight. Which MLB bets and player props stand out for Game 4?
World Series Game 3 Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Yankees
How should you bet tonight's World Series Game 3?
World Series Game 2 Best Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers
Can Juan Soto and the Yankees knot the series at one?
World Series Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers
Which FanDuel Sportsbook lines stand out for Game 1 of the World Series?
World Series Expert Picks: Predictions, Best Bets, and MVP Picks for Yankees vs. Dodgers
FanDuel Research's MLB writers lay out their World Series predictions, including who wins, their best bets, and their favorite MVP picks.
MLB 2024 Playoffs Printable Bracket: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds
Download this MLB printable bracket to follow along during the 2024 postseason.