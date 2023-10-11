MLB News
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series Preview
The NLCS features an unlikely matchup between the Diamondbacks and Phillies -- two wild-card teams. Which squad has the upper hand by the stats and the odds?
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16
Find Phillies vs. Diamondbacks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 16 NLCS Game 1 matchup.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15
Find Astros vs. Rangers predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 15 ALCS Game 1 matchup.
Rangers vs. Astros American League Championship Series Preview
The Rangers and Astros will clash in the ALCS, with Game 1 slated for Sunday. Who has the advantage in this AL West rivalry?
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball NLDS Helper: Braves at Phillies, Game 4
Bryce Harper and the Phillies have a difficult matchup against Spencer Strider in Game 4, but they shouldn't be counted out to close the door on the Braves. Which players stand out on the single-game playoff slate?
Braves at Phillies: 3 Player Prop Bets to Target for Game 4
Game 4 of the NLDS is on the docket for tonight. Which Braves-Phillies player props look most appealing?
Braves at Phillies: How Should You Bet Game 4?
It's a rematch of Game 1 starters in Philly tonight with Spencer Strider taking on Ranger Suarez. Which bet should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?
Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on October 12
Find Braves vs. Phillies predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 12 NLDS Game 4 matchup.
MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/11/23: Goodbye Dodger(s)
With the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, the Diamondbacks make for a strong moneyline play as home underdogs. Which other MLB bets should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?
3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 10/11/23
The MLB Divisional Series continues tonight. Which player props on the playoff slate look most appealing?
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 10/11/23
Can Joe Ryan help Minnesota avoid elimination, or will Houston's bats prove to be too much? Which players stand out on tonight's three-game Division Series slate?
Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on October 11
Find Twins vs. Astros predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 11 ALDS Game 4 matchup.