MLB News
Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026
Who is today's best Daily Dinger home run bet for FanDuel Sportsbook?
MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB betting picks and predictions for Friday. What are today's best MLB bets?
Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026
Home run bets to target on Friday. What are today's top home run picks?
Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Tigers vs. Giants predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Nationals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Nationals vs. Reds predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Cardinals vs. Rockies predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Rangers vs. Orioles predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Padres vs. Astros predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Find Mariners vs. Rays predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 7
Get strikeout player props for each MLB game on Aug. 7.
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 7
Get home run player props for each MLB game on Aug. 7.