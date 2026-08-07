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MLB

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026

Who is today's best Daily Dinger home run bet for FanDuel Sportsbook?

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026

MLB betting picks and predictions for Friday. What are today's best MLB bets?

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026

Home run bets to target on Friday. What are today's top home run picks?

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Tigers vs. Giants predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Nationals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Nationals vs. Reds predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Nationals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Cardinals vs. Rockies predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Rangers vs. Orioles predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Padres vs. Astros predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Find Mariners vs. Rays predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Aug. 7 MLB matchup.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 7

Get strikeout player props for each MLB game on Aug. 7.

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 7
MLB

Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 7

Get home run player props for each MLB game on Aug. 7.

Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 7