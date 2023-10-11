FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

MLB News

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series Preview

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series Preview

The NLCS features an unlikely matchup between the Diamondbacks and Phillies -- two wild-card teams. Which squad has the upper hand by the stats and the odds?

MLBRiley Thomas
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16

Find Phillies vs. Diamondbacks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 16 NLCS Game 1 matchup.

MLBData Skrive
Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15

Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15

Find Astros vs. Rangers predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 15 ALCS Game 1 matchup.

MLBData Skrive
Rangers vs. Astros American League Championship Series Preview

Rangers vs. Astros American League Championship Series Preview

The Rangers and Astros will clash in the ALCS, with Game 1 slated for Sunday. Who has the advantage in this AL West rivalry?

MLBRiley Thomas
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball NLDS Helper: Braves at Phillies, Game 4

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball NLDS Helper: Braves at Phillies, Game 4

Bryce Harper and the Phillies have a difficult matchup against Spencer Strider in Game 4, but they shouldn't be counted out to close the door on the Braves. Which players stand out on the single-game playoff slate?

MLBKenyatta Storin
Braves at Phillies: 3 Player Prop Bets to Target for Game 4

Braves at Phillies: 3 Player Prop Bets to Target for Game 4

Game 4 of the NLDS is on the docket for tonight. Which Braves-Phillies player props look most appealing?

MLBAnnie Nader
Braves at Phillies: How Should You Bet Game 4?

Braves at Phillies: How Should You Bet Game 4?

It's a rematch of Game 1 starters in Philly tonight with Spencer Strider taking on Ranger Suarez. Which bet should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?

MLBAidan Cotter
Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on October 12

Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on October 12

Find Braves vs. Phillies predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 12 NLDS Game 4 matchup.

MLBData Skrive
MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/11/23: Goodbye Dodger(s)

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/11/23: Goodbye Dodger(s)

With the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, the Diamondbacks make for a strong moneyline play as home underdogs. Which other MLB bets should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?

MLBAidan Cotter
3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 10/11/23

3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 10/11/23

The MLB Divisional Series continues tonight. Which player props on the playoff slate look most appealing?

MLBAnnie Nader
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 10/11/23

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 10/11/23

Can Joe Ryan help Minnesota avoid elimination, or will Houston's bats prove to be too much? Which players stand out on tonight's three-game Division Series slate?

MLBKenyatta Storin
Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on October 11

Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on October 11

Find Twins vs. Astros predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 11 ALDS Game 4 matchup.

MLBData Skrive