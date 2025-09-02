Contreras made one appearance for the Orioles this season, pitching 4 1/3 innings with an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.92, recording 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. He was previously designated for assignment by Baltimore on August 28, 2025, before being claimed by Colorado. The Rockies will face the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 3, 2025, at 8:40 PM.