MLB League Transactions - Free Agent Signings, Player Trades & More
Chas McCormick Optioned to Minor Leagues by Houston Astros on September 3, 2025
Chas McCormick has been optioned to the minor leagues by the Houston Astros.
What It Means
McCormick, a left fielder for the Astros, appeared in 66 games this season with 28 starts, posting a .210 average, .279 OBP, .290 SLG, and .569 OPS. In his last 30 games, he hit .200 with 14 hits in 70 at-bats, including 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 5 RBIs.
Joe Jacques Designated For Assignment by Seattle Mariners on September 3, 2025
The Mariners have designated left-handed reliever Joe Jacques for assignment.
What It Means
Jacques was traded to the Mariners from the Dodgers on June 2, 2025. The Mariners selected his contract on July 2, 2025, before optioning him to the minors on July 3, 2025. Jacques has not appeared in any games this season.
José Castillo Claimed by Mariners from Mets on September 3, 2025
José Castillo, RP, has been claimed by the Mariners and optioned to the minor leagues.
What It Means
Castillo, recently designated for assignment by the Mets, has been claimed and optioned by the Mariners. Over 21 games in 2025, Castillo logged a 4.98 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 21 2/3 innings. The Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays on September 3, 2025, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Darren Baker Designated For Assignment By Washington Nationals on September 3, 2025
The Washington Nationals have designated second baseman Darren Baker for assignment, removing him from their 40-man roster.
What It Means
Baker made his MLB debut on September 1, 2024, with the Nationals. He has not appeared in any games during the 2025 regular season. The Nationals optioned Baker to the minor leagues on March 17, 2025, before his recent designation for assignment.
Keider Montero Recalled by Detroit Tigers on September 3, 2025
The Detroit Tigers have recalled starting pitcher Keider Montero.
What It Means
Montero's 2025 season includes 15 games with 9 starts, compiling a 4-3 record, 4.66 ERA, and 53 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings. He was optioned on July 26, 2025, after a loss against the Blue Jays where he allowed 5 earned runs in 4 innings. The Tigers face the Mets next at Comerica Park on September 3, 2025.
Lyon Richardson Recalled by Cincinnati Reds on September 3, 2025
The Cincinnati Reds have recalled right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson.
What It Means
Across 33 games this season, Richardson has pitched 36 2/3 innings with an ERA of 4.17, a WHIP of 1.47, and 30 strikeouts against 20 walks. The Reds host the Toronto Blue Jays on September 3, 2025, at Great American Ball Park.
Roansy Contreras Claimed by Rockies on September 2, 2025
Roansy Contreras, right-handed pitcher with four years of MLB experience, has been claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies from the Baltimore Orioles.
What It Means
Contreras made one appearance for the Orioles this season, pitching 4 1/3 innings with an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.92, recording 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. He was previously designated for assignment by Baltimore on August 28, 2025, before being claimed by Colorado. The Rockies will face the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 3, 2025, at 8:40 PM.
Cam Booser Optioned to Minor Leagues by Chicago White Sox on September 2, 2025
Cam Booser, a left-handed relief pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, has been optioned to the minor leagues.
What It Means
Booser's 2025 season includes 35 games, 28 innings pitched, a 4.82 ERA, and 33 strikeouts against 18 walks. The White Sox face the Minnesota Twins away at Target Field on September 3, 2025, at 7:40 PM.
Jorge Alfaro Signs Minor League Contract with Washington Nationals on September 2, 2025
Jorge Alfaro has signed a minors contract with the Washington Nationals after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers.
What It Means
Alfaro, a right-handed catcher, has not appeared in any games this season. Released by the Brewers on September 1, 2025, he joined the Nationals' minors system shortly after. Washington's next game is against the Marlins at Nationals Park on September 3, 2025, at 1:05 PM.
Sawyer Gipson-Long Recalled By Detroit Tigers On September 2, 2025
Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP for the Detroit Tigers, has been recalled to the active roster.
What It Means
Gipson-Long made his MLB debut on September 10, 2023. In the 2025 season, he has pitched in 6 games, starting 2, with 25 innings pitched, a 4.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 20 strikeouts, and 4 walks. Detroit faces the New York Mets next at Comerica Park on September 2, 2025, at 6:40 PM.