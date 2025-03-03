2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Safeties

By now, you've probably seen Nick Emmanwori's NFL Draft Scouting Combine numbers.

He ran a 4.38 40 at 220 pounds with a 43" vertical jump and an 11'6" broad jump. It was enough for FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim to tab him one of the biggest winners from this year's combine.

The numbers look just as good once you provide more context.

We're going to run through the results of all safeties who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight for all workouts except the 40 and broad jump as the unadjusted numbers backtested better in our look at which NFL combine workouts matter for safeties. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Safeties

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Alijah Clark 188 4.50 33 122 68.4% 24.6% 47.5% Andrew Mukuba 186 4.45 84.2% Billy Bowman Jr. 192 4.42 35.5 17 123 90.2% 56.7% 79.4% 56.5% Craig Woodson 200 4.45 36 13 127 84.2% 63.3% 22.2% 78.8% Dante Trader Jr. 196 31 12 117 7.09 4.32 7.4% 18.6% 16.8% 27.6% 29.4% Hunter Wohler 213 4.57 37 120 6.72 4.25 43.4% 71.6% 35.0% 89.6% 45.0% Jaylen Reed 211 4.49 33.5 19 71.4% 25.7% 67.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

