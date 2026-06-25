NCAAB News
ROTHSTEIN 45: Jon Rothstein's 2026-27 Preseason College Basketball Rankings
Jon Rothstein ranks the top men's college basketball teams ahead of the 2026-27 season.
ROTHSTEIN 45: 2026 OFFSEASON EDITION
Jon Rothstein lists out his top 45 men's college basketball teams entering the 2026-27 season.
Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
Women's college basketball national championship odds for 2026-27.
College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27
Men's college basketball national championship odds for next season (2026-27).
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6
Find picks, odds, predictions and best bets for the top 25 men's college basketball games for Monday, April 6.
UConn vs. Michigan Prediction, Analysis and Odds for the National Championship
Analysis and breakdown of tonight's National Championship Game between UConn and Michigan.
3 Best College Basketball Bets, Picks and Player Props for Michigan vs. UConn
UConn vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for National Championship Game.
Michigan vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Championship
Find Michigan vs. UConn predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the April 6 college basketball NCAA Tournament Championship matchup.
Oklahoma vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
Find Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the April 5 college basketball matchup.
Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
UConn vs. Illinois college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four
Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
Arizona vs. Michigan college basketball best bets and picks for the Final Four
March Madness Odds: Final Four Predictions, Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Games
Predictions, picks and best bets for today's Final Four games.