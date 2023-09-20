NASCAR Home
NASCAR Betting Guide: South Point 400
Chris Buescher has shown great speed since the start of the summer. What's the best route to betting him for Sunday's South Point 400 in Las Vegas?
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: South Point 400
William Byron dominated March's race in Las Vegas. Should he be the favorite entering this weekend, or does last month's race at Kansas inspire hope for realistic challengers?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Alsco Uniforms 302
John Hunter Nemechek has dominated the bigger, non-drafting tracks in 2023. Can he claim another win Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 302 in Las Vegas?
Recent NASCAR News
NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Drive for the Cure 250
Austin Hill has flirted with victory lane on road courses before. Can he finally claim the checkered flag at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Drive for the Cure 250?
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Michael McDowell's road-course acumen earned him a playoff spot this year. Can he produce a strong showing at the ROVAL on Sunday? Who else should we be eyeing for our NASCAR DFS lineups?
NASCAR Betting Guide: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Christopher Bell won at the Charlotte ROVAL last year but now may have to race for points on Sunday. Does that prevent us from betting him in the Bank of America ROVAL 400?
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Win Simulations: Love's RV Stop 250
Matt Crafton hasn't won in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since 2020. Can he end that drought Saturday in the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega?
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: YellaWood 500
Picking the right drivers for a FanDuel lineup at Talladega can be challenging, but what recent trends can help us improve our builds for this Sunday's playoff race?
NASCAR Betting Guide: YellaWood 500
Joey Logano is no longer in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but has a stellar record on pack tracks. Can he get some redemption for a disappointing season in Sunday's YellaWood 500 in Talladega?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
John Hunter Nemechek has dominated speed-centric tracks in 2023. Can he continue that in Texas in the Andy's Frozen Custard 300?
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Denny Hamlin will look to keep his momentum rolling at a track that's been kind to him. Who else is a top play in NASCAR DFS this weekend?
NASCAR Betting Guide: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Martin Truex Jr. barely escaped the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Could he begin the second round with a bang in Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Texas?