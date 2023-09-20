FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NASCAR Betting Guide: South Point 400

NASCAR Betting Guide: South Point 400

Chris Buescher has shown great speed since the start of the summer. What's the best route to betting him for Sunday's South Point 400 in Las Vegas?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: South Point 400

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: South Point 400

William Byron dominated March's race in Las Vegas. Should he be the favorite entering this weekend, or does last month's race at Kansas inspire hope for realistic challengers?

NASCARAustin Swaim
NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Alsco Uniforms 302

NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Alsco Uniforms 302

John Hunter Nemechek has dominated the bigger, non-drafting tracks in 2023. Can he claim another win Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 302 in Las Vegas?

NASCARJim Sannes

NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Drive for the Cure 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Drive for the Cure 250

Austin Hill has flirted with victory lane on road courses before. Can he finally claim the checkered flag at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Drive for the Cure 250?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Michael McDowell's road-course acumen earned him a playoff spot this year. Can he produce a strong showing at the ROVAL on Sunday? Who else should we be eyeing for our NASCAR DFS lineups?

NASCARAustin Swaim
NASCAR Betting Guide: Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Betting Guide: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Christopher Bell won at the Charlotte ROVAL last year but now may have to race for points on Sunday. Does that prevent us from betting him in the Bank of America ROVAL 400?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Win Simulations: Love's RV Stop 250

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Win Simulations: Love's RV Stop 250

Matt Crafton hasn't won in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since 2020. Can he end that drought Saturday in the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: YellaWood 500

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: YellaWood 500

Picking the right drivers for a FanDuel lineup at Talladega can be challenging, but what recent trends can help us improve our builds for this Sunday's playoff race?

NASCARAustin Swaim
NASCAR Betting Guide: YellaWood 500

NASCAR Betting Guide: YellaWood 500

Joey Logano is no longer in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but has a stellar record on pack tracks. Can he get some redemption for a disappointing season in Sunday's YellaWood 500 in Talladega?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series Win Simulations: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

John Hunter Nemechek has dominated speed-centric tracks in 2023. Can he continue that in Texas in the Andy's Frozen Custard 300?

NASCARJim Sannes
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Denny Hamlin will look to keep his momentum rolling at a track that's been kind to him. Who else is a top play in NASCAR DFS this weekend?

NASCARAustin Swaim
NASCAR Betting Guide: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

NASCAR Betting Guide: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Martin Truex Jr. barely escaped the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Could he begin the second round with a bang in Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Texas?

NASCARJim Sannes