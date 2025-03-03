2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Cornerbacks

At this year's NFL Draft Scouting Combine, 24 cornerbacks ran the 40-yard dash.

Five of them posted 90th-percentile times, including a 99th-percentile mark from Maxwell Hairston.

That'll work.

We're going to run through the results of all cornerbacks who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. Unlike other positions, the percentile rank for cornerbacks is for the raw metric rather than adjusting for weight. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for cornerbacks.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Cornerbacks

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile BJ Adams 182 4.53 32.5 117 31.8% 7.8% 12.3% Bilhal Kone 190 4.43 31.5 124 74.7% 2.9% 54.9% Caleb Ransaw 197 4.33 40 16 129 96.4% 90.8% 62.9% 82.0% Cobee Bryant 180 4.53 31.8% Darien Porter 195 4.30 36.5 131 6.71 4.04 98.3% 59.3% 88.7% 13.6% 16.7% Denzel Burke 186 4.48 55.7% Dorian Strong 185 4.50 36 15 116 47.5% 51.4% 51.3% 7.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.