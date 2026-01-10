FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NCAAF Predictions

    Looking for expert NCAAF picks & predictions? Our team analyzes the latest stats, trends, and player performances to deliver reliable forecasts for every matchup. Whether you’re after moneyline picks, against-the-spread predictions or over/unders, we’ve got you covered. Maximize your winning potential with insights on key injuries, betting odds, and game-day weather—everything you need to stay ahead of the action this NCAAF season.

    NCAAF

    Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CFP National Championship

    Find Indiana vs Miami (FL) betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the National Championship on Jan. 19.

    Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CFP National Championship
    NCAAF

    Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl 2025

    Find Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.

    Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Indiana vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Peach Bowl 2025

    Find Indiana vs Oregon betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.

    Indiana vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Peach Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Oregon vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Orange Bowl 2025

    Find Oregon vs Texas Tech betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

    Oregon vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Orange Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025

    Find Georgia vs Ole Miss betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

    Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cotton Bowl 2025

    Find Ohio State vs Miami (FL) betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

    Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cotton Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Indiana vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rose Bowl 2025

    Find Indiana vs Alabama betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

    Indiana vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rose Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Navy vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2025

    Find Navy vs Cincinnati betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2.

    Navy vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Army vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fenway Bowl 2025

    Find Army vs UConn betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 27.

    Army vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fenway Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Navy vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2025

    Find Navy vs Army betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on Dec. 13.

    Navy vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2025
    NCAAF

    Texas State vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Armed Forces Bowl 2025

    Find Texas State vs Rice betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Armed Forces Bowl on Jan. 2.

    Texas State vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Armed Forces Bowl 2025
    NCAAF

    Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Birmingham Bowl 2025

    Find Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29.

    Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Birmingham Bowl 2025