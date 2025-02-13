Graham Mertz NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Even as he rehabs from a torn ACL this fall, Graham Mertz received an invite to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

Despite having his final season cut short, Mertz still enters the draft with four-plus years of starting experience under his belt. What do the numbers say about his prospects at the next level?

We'll dig into that and see what we should think about Mertz's statistical profile.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Graham Mertz NFL Draft Key Information

College: Florida Gators

Age: 24.4 (8th percentile)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 216 pounds

Games Played: 47 (86th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 70.8 (42nd percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.7 (58th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 36th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Riley Skinner

Graham Mertz Scouting Report

That aforementioned experience is the one thing working in Mertz's favor here.

Mertz is firmly on the older end of the spectrum. He is the 22nd-oldest prospect to get a combine invite (though he's still younger than Tyler Shough and Kurtis Rourke in this class).

Even relative to that group, he does at least have plus experience. Players at age 24.0 or higher have averaged 37 games played coming out, and Mertz is at 47.

It just didn't come with good efficiency. Mertz is in the 42nd percentile of QBR, and his mark of 70.8 is below that of the average Day 3 pick (72.1). He'll have an uphill battle in order to generate draft buzz, given that combo of age and underwhelming production.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.